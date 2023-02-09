FIFA 23 leak hints at Victor Osimhen Serie A POTM SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players could soon get a special Victor Osimhen Serie A POTM card in Ultimate Team if recent rumors are to be believed. Reliable insider FIFATradingRomania broke the news on their social media accounts, creating a buzz in the community. As fans await the official voting results from EA Sports, they can start planning for all the available options.

This will be the latest set of additions by EA Sports as part of the POTM series in January. The game observes the release of special cards for the best footballers in a single month from a given league, and these items come with boosts to their stats and overall. In January, Victor Osimhen was one of the multiple nominations who lit up the league for Napoli.

The community has made it clear who they think is the best performer of the previous month. Napoli have been on a roll this season, having established themselves as favorites for the trophy. Their Nigerian forward has been a key figure, leading the attack with fellow talents like Kvaratskhelia.

Victor Osimhen Serie A POTM SBC could have high demand in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

If the latest rumors are to be believed, this won’t be the first instance of Osimhen getting a special card. Given his consistent performances throughout the current season, FIFA 23 players have been able to utilize his TOTW card properly. If EA Sports retains the same pattern, the upcoming Serie A POTM card will likely receive a stats boost on his existing special cards.

The special card will be part of FIFA 23 Serie A when it goes live. No other alternative method exists for these cards to be obtained, and they remain locked out of the FUT market. It remains to be seen if tonight’s leaks will turn out to be true in the long run.

The official release will state the conditions associated with the SBC, which will determine its costs. Typically, the Player of the Month challenge tends to be cheaper than the rewards that are part of it. Hence, they often offer better value to players than other items available in the promos.

Moreover, FIFA 23 players won’t rely on packs or the market to add the card to their respective squads. All someone needs to do is complete all the challenges in the given time period and unlock the card. There has been some amazing content lately, and the rumored Victor Osimhen Serie A POTM SBC could make things even better.

