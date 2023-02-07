FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A new challenge is available for FIFA 23 players tonight with the release of the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC, offering two exciting rewards in Ultimate Team. Players can add another token to maximize their prizes from the ongoing swaps program. There’s an additional in-game pack to be won, which will offer players a chance at potentially finding a special card.

Resource-item SBCs usually don’t offer special guaranteed cards, but their costs tend to be low. This makes them ideal for beginners who may not have a lot of coins. Experienced players can use the fodder from their collection to complete it for free. It also allows them to recycle their fodder and attempt to get something useful for their squads.

Let’s look at all the tasks that are part of the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC. This will allow players to estimate the total amount of coins required to complete the challenge. While the costs won’t be too high, players can still decide whether attempting the challenge is worth their resources.

FIFA 23 players can get one more swaps token by completing Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC

Electronic Arts (EA) Sports has kept things along expected lines with the Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC. Only one task can be completed relatively quickly. While the task has a set of conditions, they don’t appear to be too challenging, and most players will be able to afford the fodder.

Task 1 - Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC

Leagues: Min 3

Same Club Count: Max 5

Gold Players: Min 4

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 24

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, the challenge will be fairly easy to complete. Players can do so using fodder from their squads without incurring any costs. If players opt to get all the fodder from the market, it will cost around 4,500 FUT coins, which is relatively cheap.

The Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC is non-repeatable and can only be completed once. However, it will remain live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team until February 13, so players can take their time. This will allow them to use the fodder from the weekly rewards and save any coins they might have to spend otherwise.

FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 4 SBC rewards

After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will earn a Rare Gold Player pack, which is decent considering players won’t have to spend anything significant. Moreover, there’s always a chance that the pack could reward players with a possible Future Stars item.

The additional token in FIFA 23 should be why players complete the SBC. These tokens can be exchanged in the Future Stars swap program, which has some interesting rewards.

The token redemption system is now live, and players will want to have as many as possible. Thus, tonight’s SBC should be completed for the token, which is part of it.

