FIFA 23 January Serie A POTM nominees revealed, featuring Osimhen, Dybala, and more

After an exciting month of footballing action in Italy, EA Sports have revealed the shortlisted candidates for the Serie A January Player of the Month in FIFA 23, with talented players like Dybala and Osimhen being included. Throughout the month, the league has seen some enthralling clashes, with these footballers delivering incredible performances when their teams needed it the most.

With Napoli being clear at the top of the league table, the real contest in Serie A is the race for the top four. Several clubs are in contention for the Champions League spots in the league, making Italian football more engaging and entertaining than ever before. The list of nominees for January's Serie A POTM in FIFA 23 features some of the best performers in the league, with Dybala and Osimhen spearheading the roster.

Dybala and Osimhen are top contenders for Serie A POTM in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

In an official tweet on February 1, EA Sports revealed a list of nominees for the POTM award. The winner of the vote will receive a special SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with fan-favorites like Victor Osimhen, Paulo Dybala, and Lautaro Martinez in the running. Fans can weigh in on this decision by voting through the link provided in the tweet.

Which players are nominated for the POTM award?

With Napoli firmly in the lead at the top of Serie A, it comes as no surprise that their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the award. The Nigerian marksman is amongst the most prolific goalscorers in the league, forming an impressive partnership with Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia to lead Napoli to victory on several occasions.

Over in Rome, Paulo Dybala has recreated the game-winning form from his glory days at Juventus. Although the Argentinean superstar already has an overpowered Ones to Watch card, Dybala could potentially be crowned the POTM and receive yet another spectacular special version in FIFA 23, thanks to his performances for AS Roma over the course of the last month.

Shortly after winning the World Cup with Argentina, Lautaro Martinez jumped back into regular proceedings in club football, scoring a slew of goals for Inter. The Milan club are currently in second place in the league, and while their chances of stealing the title from Napoli are slim, Lautaro's performances could certainly earn him a POTM card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the POTM award as well. Atalanta are currently fourth in the league table, with Lookman's rise to prominence playing a significant role in their success. The Nigerian winger has been exceptional for Atalanta during their unbeaten streak in the league and has been rewarded for his efforts with a POTM nomination in FIFA 23.

Lazio's Luis Alberto is the fifth and final nominee for the prestigious award. The Spanish maestro has been one of the most consistent midfielders in Serie A, which is fairly evident from his overall ratings over the past few iterations of FIFA. While his base version isn't suited to the current meta of FIFA 23, a special POTM card could certainly make him a viable option for Serie A squads.

