FIFA 23 Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) predictions: All cards including Paulo Dybala, Bruno Fernandes, and more

Fans may be curious to know which footballers will be included in Team of the Week 12 (TOTW 12) of FIFA 23 after an exhilarating weekend of fixtures, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala putting on impressive performances. It has only been two weeks since the return of TOTW in Ultimate Team, and the new upgrade system has made these special cards more viable than ever.

Team of the Week is an efficient way for EA to reward the best performers from the most prominent leagues in the world of club football, while also providing regular content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With players like Dybala, Bruno Fernandes, and several others leading their teams to victory in crucial league clashes, they're likely candidates for the TOTW 12 roster selection.

Note: This article features predictions based on individual player ratings.

Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala could be included in TOTW 12 of FIFA 23 after their heroic performances over the weekend

Few matches in the world of club football are as prestigious or anticipated as the Manchester derby between fierce rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. The latest clash occurred this weekend in the Premier League, with both clubs aiming to strengthen their position in the league table. Despite City's dominance in recent years, the Red Devils secured an impressive comeback victory.

Bruno Fernandes was the star in this fixture, as the Portuguese maestro orchestrated their attack with his incredible passing abilities, while also helping out defensively. He scored the decisive goal of the fixture and will potentially be included in TOTW 12. Bruno already possesses a World Cup Stories version in FIFA 23, and fans will be eager to see if a TOTW variant will be higher-rated.

Magnifico. Bruno Fernandes' game by numbers vs. Manchester City:41 touches6/7 long balls completed1 key pass1 big chance created1 goalMagnifico.

Presently, both Manchester clubs are vying for a spot at the top of the table. However, that spot is currently occupied by Arsenal FC, who bolstered their position as league-leaders with a victory over North London rivals Spurs. Arsenal emerged as the victors in a convincing 2-0 performance, with Aaron Ramsdale being the star of the show. The English shot stopper could also be included in TOTW 12 of FIFA 23.

Aaron Ramsdale vs Spurs

Aaron Ramsdale vs Spurs https://t.co/05UNdlH8lW

Over in Serie A, AS Roma defeated Fiorentina to keep their hopes alive of securing a top-four position in the league table. Their new signing Paulo Dybala was the driving force behind this 2-0 victory, scoring both goals and announcing his comeback to club football in resounding fashion. Dybala already has a Ones to Watch version in FIFA 23, which will be upgraded if he's included in TOTW 12.

Paulo Dybala vs Fiorentina.

Paulo Dybala vs Fiorentina.https://t.co/YKdzD5X2Hg

League leaders Napoli fortified their stronghold at the top of the table with an incredible 5-1 win over Italian giants Juventus. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once again proved why he's amongst the most sought-after commodities in the world of European football, as the 21-year-old Georgian scored once and provided two assists, potentially earning his first special card in FIFA 23.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Juventus

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Juventushttps://t.co/csd0Y59ecr

With big names like Dybala and Bruno Fernandes being in contention, TOTW 12 certainly has the potential to be something special, and fans will be eagerly waiting for Wednesday to witness the reveal of these exciting cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

