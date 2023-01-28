FIFA 23 Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC is live right now in FIFA 23, allowing players to add a very interesting card to their Ultimate Team squad. The leaked item took a few days to finally appear in the game, and players can attempt to unlock it by completing the tasks associated with this new Squad Building Challenge.

Let's take a look at the requirements that are part of the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to have an understanding of the amount of fodder and coins that will be required to complete the Squad Building Challenge. That, in turn, will help gamers decide if the SBC is worth their time and effort.

FIFA 23 players will find the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC quite rewarding for their Ultimate Team squads

The Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC is relatively simple despite offering great rewards. It's a celebration of the Senegalese footballer's career highlights from 2020 when he was present in the Ultimate Team. Players will have to complete four tasks and meet to their respective conditions to unlock the card.

Task 1 - FC Bayern Munchen

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - 87-Rated Squad

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC will cost around 570,000 FUT coins if you have to get all the necessary fodder from the market. This is why FIFA 23 players should look to complete the challenge with fodder from their collection. Doing so even will bring down the cost of the Squad Building Challenge and enable players to use their coins elsewhere.

FIFA 23 gamers can also take their time to complete the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC. It will be available to attempt until February 27, so players can easily save more fodder from the weekly game modes and use them to complete the Squad Building Challenge. The individual tasks in the SBC will also reward players with packs that can be used in the challenge.

The Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC is well worth the expense if someone can afford it. After completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get a 93-rated LW card. Using a position modifier, the item can also be used as an LM or CF. It has great stats in offensive areas and will be a great addition to the squads of many players.

Ultimately, whether the Squad Building Challenge is worth doing will boil down to affordability and whether someone can bear the cost of completing it. Some alternatives, like the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC, are much more budget-friendly.

A Flashback SBC depicts the highlight season of the footballer it's associated with. The items such inclusions offer can only be obtained by completing the Squad Building Challenges, and players have no alternative way to get them. Gamers won't have to rely on packs or the FUT market to obtain these cards.

