FIFA 23 leaks hint at Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC coming to Ultimate Team

A fresh leak has surfaced on social media about the upcoming Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC, which is rumored to appear in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who has been accurate with their leaks.

The ongoing TOTY promo is all about the special items that have been released since January 20. It includes all the special cards that are part of the starting XI, and players are keen to acquire them for their Ultimate Team squads. However, it's easier said than done, as the items are exceedingly rare.

This is where the SBCs and objectives come in, making players' lives much easier. Proceedings get even better when they find valuable content like the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC, which can reward them with an exciting card. While much remains to be known, the community has every reason to be excited.

Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC could be a huge boost for many FIFA 23 players

The best items during the ongoing promo will be those who belong to the TOTY starting XI. Finding these cards is quite difficult as their odds in packs are very low. FIFA 23 players can alternatively spend the coins to get the cards from the FUT market, but they won't be cheap.

Instead, they can use the resources to complete the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC when it becomes available. While the rumored card might not be as strong as Messi and Mbappe, it will likely be a potent force.

Over the years, Sadio Mane has been a force to reckon with at Liverpool, and he has continued his exploits in Germany. Any special card of his will certainly have great stats in the offensive department, ensuring its value in Ultimate Team.

It remains to be seen when the Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback SBC gets released in Ultimate Team. The completion cost and the associated tasks will also be revealed to players at the moment. Based on the ongoing trends, it will likely be a month before expiring from Ultimate Team.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading Pogba Flashback SBC is live



Requires - 88 - 87 - 86 - 83



#FIFA23 PogbaFlashback SBC is liveRequires - 88 - 87 - 86 - 83 🚨 Pogba 🇫🇷 Flashback SBC is live Requires - 88 - 87 - 86 - 83#FIFA23 https://t.co/0qv056xenS

While FIFA 23 players will have to wait for the said SBC, some great alternatives are in their hands. Both the Paul Pogba and Sergio Ramos Flashback SBCs are live in the game and remain amazing additions.

EA Sports has also released a Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC, which offers incredible value considering the rewards and costs. Hence, FIFA 23 players have no shortage of special cards to improve their respective squads.

Poll : 0 votes