FIFA 23 Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

As many had expected, the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can get a fantastic card to enjoy the legacy of a champion footballer. The Welshman has already announced his decision to retire at the end of the current season, and the special card is in celebration of his golden career.

The End of an Era SBCs are introduced for special footballers in a season they decide to call it a day. FIFA 23 has already seen two such SBCs in the form of Franck Ribery and Gonzalo Higuain.

Gareth Bale has now been added to the list, and players will need to complete his challenge to get the card. These cards are only obtainable from the challenges and can't be acquired in any alternative fashion.

Let's now take a look at the tasks that are part of the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC. This will allow players to estimate the amount of fodder they might need in order to complete the challenge, as well as get an idea of the amount of coins they might have to spend.

This knowledge will also allow them to decide if the SBC is worth their time or not, and if they should save their coins and fodder instead.

The Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC could be an interesting addition for many FIFA 23 players, and the card has some decent stats

Player-item challenges can be quite expensive based on the nature of the rewards. Thankfully, EA Sports has kept things really simple with the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC, which has only two tasks.

Both will have to be completed according to their conditions, and will also hand out separate rewards along with the special card.

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC has simple tasks and is one of the most affordable challenges. FIFA 23 players will require about 95,000 FUT coins if they have to get all the fodder from the market. Players can use fodders from their collection to bring down the cost significantly.

The SBC is valid for 28 days, so players can easily take a patient approach while completing the challenge. This will give them the scope to use cards from weekly rewards, and they can also save their coins for alternate purposes.

By completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will obtain a 93-rated RW card, and Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC is a must-do for most FIFA 23 players. The card has excellent stats, which could be vital for any player and their Ultimate Team side.

Such cards tend to cost a lot more, but EA Sports seems to have shown its generous side to the community. Moreover, players also have time to complete the challenge. This will enable them to further bring down the completion costs and allow them to use the coins for other purposes.

