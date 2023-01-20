FIFA 23 leak hints at Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC coming to Ultimate Team

A Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC is set to appear in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if a recent leak is to be believed. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted it on their social media accounts. While the leak might surprise a few, it will likely turn out to be true over the next few days.

The End of an Era SBC was introduced to celebrate footballers whose careers are coming to an end. Special cards are typically released before the stars retire, giving FIFA 23 players a chance to enjoy one last swansong. The game has already dropped SBCs featuring the special cards of Frank Ribery and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC will be another great chance for players to improve their Ultimate Team squad. Naturally, the only way to get the card will be to complete the challenge associated with it when it goes live in Ultimate Team.

The Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC could be an underrated addition to FIFA 23

Not much is known about the attributes of the special card. Fans will likely have to wait until the official release to get any information. This is unless the official stats get leaked earlier, which would certainly be unexpected.

Nevertheless, fans can expect plenty of strengths, as End of an Era cards often come with big boosts. This is done deliberately to reflect the peak conditions of the footballers, and Bale, in his prime, was an absolute unit. He won multiple trophies with Real Madrid and played big roles in the Spanish giants' successful UEFA CL campaigns.

The special card is expected to have some robust attributes, especially pace and dribbling. Bale was famous for his speed and athleticism, so his End of an Era card will likely reflect the same in FIFA 23.

Given that the Welshman currently plays in the MLS, the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC card will be another great addition to the league. Incidentally, Gonzalo Higuain's End of an Era card is also an MLS option and quickly became popular.

There's a good chance that the Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC will appear while the TOTY promo is live in FIFA 23. The eagerly awaited promo is set to begin tonight, with players expecting plenty of special content.

With an End of an Era SBC also reportedly coming to the game, the community has plenty to look forward to.

