FIFA 23 Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era card gets leaked; set to arrive in Ultimate Team

The Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC could be the first one to come to FIFA 23, which celebrates the career highs of the Argentine forward. The latest leak comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff and is set to come as an SBC. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, it means that all players will have an opportunity to earn the card.

Different promos in Ultimate Team come exclusively via SBCs and are not added to packs. These cards usually celebrate certain moments, which could be a highlight of a single match or a season. The End of an Era promo celebrates the overall career of a former footballer. They usually contain cards of players who are in their final seasons of professional football and have announced their retirement.

Not much is known about the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC at the moment. Details about the release date and what kind of challenges will be part of the SBC remain unknown. However, the leaked card seems interesting, especially if the predicted stats are accurate in FIFA 23.

The Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC is likely to have 93 overall in FIFA 23

When the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC goes live, FIFA 23 players can earn a unique card. Due to the nature of the promo, the card will have boosted stats based on the highs the Argentine has seen in his career.

While the card's existence has been leaked, the stats remain unknown at the moment. However, fans will get a great card if the predicted stats turn out to be true.

What requires no guessing is the fact that the special card will have ST as a base position. It's likely to have 93 overall, implying that the SBC might not arrive soon, as 93 overall is one of the highest in FIFA 23.

Based on the predicted stats, the card will have a lot of Pace on it, reflecting Higuain's peak abilities. The most vital point of the Gonzalo Higuain End of an Era SBC card will be its finishing. Higuain has been one of the most consistent scorers in the world, and a high rating on the shooting will be justified in FIFA 23.

It remains to be seen if the latest leaks will turn out to be true in the long run. So far, both Player Moments SBCs and Flashback SBCs have been introduced to the game, and players have been able to add some truly special cards.

