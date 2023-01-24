FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY 81+ Double Upgrade SBC (January 23): How to complete, expected cost, and more

Today saw plenty of TOTY-centered content drops from EA in FIFA 23 and the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC is yet another repeatable challenge expected to provide regular packs to FUT enthusiasts for the next week.

With the Team of the Year promo going strong, Ultimate Team players will be looking for any Squad Building Challenge that can offer a chance to pack one of the most highly sought-after cards. The 81+ Double Upgrade challenge fits the bill perfectly.

Here's a quick guide to completing the relatively cheap and simple challenge for FIFA 23 players looking to grind for a potentially TOTY jackpot.

Repeatable Upgrade SBCs that are easy on the wallet are well-appreciated by the community for their tendency to yield high-value cards without looking for specific fodder from the market.

Here are the simple requirements that FIFA 23 players need to remember while trying to grind the 81+ Double Upgrade Challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 5

Quality of player cards in the squad: Minimum Gold

Rewards: 1x 81+ Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) (Repeatable)

Estimated Cost: 5,500 - 6,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is grinding the SBC worth it?

Much like previous iterations of the Double Upgrade challenge, the most recent one is simple, with minimal restrictions when building the squad. Building a squad that fits all the requirements takes approximately 6,000 FUT coins irrespective of the platform, but the price appears to be going up at the time of writing.

There are no squad rating restrictions or chemistry requirements. This means players can comb through the FIFA 23 transfer market to seek the cheapest gold and rare cards, filling in the squad's positions before the exchange.

Regular FUT players would do well to use pre-existing fodder, especially for rare gold cards, to help mitigate the price of the SBC as much as possible.

Regarding the rewards, with the TOTY promo active, the chance to pack a unique and boosted card is an enticing prospect. As mentioned before, the Team of the Year series of cards features some of the best in-game cards such as the 98-rated Messi, 97-rated Mbappe and 96-rated Courtois. Going by previous games, the TOTY cards usually come to the in-game meta.

Not every Squad Building Challenge offers good rewards in Ultimate Team, but cheap repeatable ones give players a chance to pack good cards without breaking the bank. While the 81+ Upgrade SBC does not guarantee a TOTY card, the fact that it is grindable means that there is a chance FIFA 23 players may obtain cards from the active promo if they have enough fodder.

As mentioned before, grinding the 81+ Double Upgrade SBC can yield good cards, and regular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players who have enough gold fodder to burn should try their hand at the challenge.

