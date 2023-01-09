FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 80+ Upgrade SBC and Centurions Upgrade Chase Objective: How to complete, estimated cost, and rewards explained

After the unusual 100 Players Upgrade challenge from yesterday, January 7, surprised the FIFA 23 community, EA has released a new 80+ Upgrade SBC with a spin. Keeping in line with the Centurions promo, players will be able to complete the repeatable Squad Building Challenge a hundred times.

It is simple, inexpensive, and also tied to an objective called Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase, which will yield the player additional rewards at set milestones. All they have to do is make progress in completing the 80+ Upgrade Squad Build Challenge a hundred times within the next 90 days.

The 80+ Upgrade Squad Building Challenge has paltry requirements, designed for FIFA 23 fans to grind it out for a high number of cards without breaking the bank. Here's a guide to optimally completing the SBC, along with an explanation of all the possible rewards FUT players will be able to achieve if they complete it 100 times.

Grinding 80+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate team counts

The Centurions promo might be getting a lot of flak for not featuring a better cast of players associated with the series, but its challenges and objectives have provided a breath of fresh air. With everything themed around the number 100, making the upgrade SBC repeatable for a hundred times was probably a no-brainer for EA.

Here are the simple requirements you need to meet to be able to submit the squad:

Number of players in the squad: Exactly eight

Quality of cards in the squad: Silver or above

Rewards: 1x80+ Rare Gold Player (Untradeable) + Progress in Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase milestone

Estimated cost: 1,000 - 3,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

At the time of writing, the price of completing the challenge by building a squad from scratch appears to be increasing due to fodder inflation in the FIFA 23 Transfer Market. However, considering the low requirements, gamers who play FUT regularly should face minimal problems in grinding out this SBC at least a few times before running out of pre-existing fodder.

With no chemistry points condition, nor any rating restriction, players just need to make sure that the eight cards needed to complete the 80+ Upgrade challenge are silver. While the reward, a random gold player with at least an 80 overall rating, might be underwhelming, the purpose of this SBC is to allow gamers to keep grinding it over an extended period for a chance to pack a decent card.

Additional rewards from the Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase objective

Completing the challenge multiple times will also progress the objective called Centurions Upgrade SBC Chase. Here are all the rewards that can be obtained by grinding the 80+ Upgrade Squad Building Challenge:

At 20 completions - 1x 83+ Double Player Pack

At 40 completions - 1x 84+ Rare Gold Player Pack

At 60 completions - 1x 81+ 11 Players Pack

At 80 completions - 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

At 100 completions - 1x Ultimate Pack

The in-game objectives (Image via FIFA 23)

In addition to these five rewards, completing the SBC 100 times will also unlock the group reward of a Premium Gold Players Pack, making the 80+ Upgrade SBC quite worth attempting multiple times for every FIFA 23 player. However, the high cost of fodder at the time does make it seem more sensible to take your time to grind the Squad Building Challenge.

Also, with Team of the Week coming out in a few days, FIFA 23 players looking to maximize their rewards might want to consider waiting until it is released this Wednesday, January 11.

