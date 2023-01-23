FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC: Best and worst rewards you could receive 

The 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC is a unique proposition in FIFA 23, which comes with great potential rewards in Ultimate Team. It went live last night and guaranteed an icon card every time someone completes it. Such a huge reward pool provides interesting choices for players to make the most out of.

Icons tend to be very popular with players since they're special cards of former legends of the game. Naturally, these boost stats and overalls and give chemistry bonuses. They're highly coveted for multiple reasons and are highly valued, given their shortage in supply.

The 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC also offers the chance to get the FUT World Cup Icon cards. These were special versions of standard icons released during the FIFA World Cup. Not only do these versions have high stats, but they contain some amazing legends like Pele, Zidane, and more. Given the huge reward pool, FIFA 23 players must depend on their luck to get something interesting.

The 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC rewards will vary greatly based on the luck of FIFA 23

The 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC is a repeatable challenge that, in simpler terms, allows FIFA 23 players to complete it more than once.

It will require about 240,000 FUT coins every time, so the SBC is certainly costly.

The cost is somewhat justified since the potential rewards players can find are usually great. They are guaranteed to get an icon card rated 88 or higher.

Only Prime, Mid, and World Cup versions of the icons are available, enhancing the valuation of the reward.

Yet, some of the cards players might find will not even break their investment. The completion cost will be based on how much fodder a player uses from their collection, but some rewards will always be more valuable.

Best possible rewards from the 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC

Prime Ronaldo

Mid Ronaldo

Prime Zidane

World Cup Icon Gullit

Prime Pele

Prime Ronaldinho

These are some of the most expensive cards on the FIFA 23 market, and getting any one out of these will be hugely profitable. Each of these has the highest prices when acquired from the market, and all of them are excellent in the meta. It's safe to say that any of these prized items will be amazing additions for any player.

Worst possible rewards from the 88+ Prime, Mid, or WC Icon SBC

World Cup Icon Mikel Laudrup

Mid Christian Vieri

Mid Rui Costa

Mid Shearer

World Cup Icon Suker

All these cards are great items that could help a FIFA 23 player. Unfortunately, their valuations are less than the completion cost; moreover, these items could be better in the meta.

Finding them from the rewards can be wasteful for players and their resources. There are other cards whose market value is less than the SBC cost, but they perform well in the meta. This is the main reason why their names aren't shown here.

