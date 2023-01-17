FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 82+ Upgrade SBC (January 16): How to complete, estimated cost, and rewards explained

EA Sports has dropped yet another Upgrade challenge for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team enthusiasts, and this time it is the repeatable 82+ Upgrade SBC that will be valid for the next three days, allowing players to grind the Squad Building Challenge with its paltry requirements.

The challenge is simple and does not cost much money to complete, making it a good way for regular FUT players to exchange their fodder for some decent cards. With the active Centurians promo, players can receive one of the unique, boosted cards to add to their FIFA 23 squads.

Here's a quick guide for players looking for a way to grind the 82+ Upgrade SBC with some cost analysis and comparisons to other repeatable challenges active in the game.

82+ Upgrade SBC has potential to yield good rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Usually, repeatable single-task challenges that offer high-level rewards for minimal effort are well-received by players. This is due to the low cost of grinding out the Squad Building Challenge within the stipulated time for a chance to get a good player.

The 82+ Upgrade SBC is no different. Here are the requirements players need to keep in mind to complete the challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 7

Quality of cards in the squad: Minimum Gold

Number of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 4

Rewards: 1x 82+ Player Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 4,000 - 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC Analysis: Is it worth the grind?

As mentioned above, the cost of completing the challenge once is quite negligible as per the current market rate, and regular FIFA 23 players will be able to grind it a few times before running out of pre-existing fodder. When they do, acquiring new cards from the Transfer Market shouldn't be a hassle.

To maximize gains, players should ideally use low-rated cards, especially rare gold ones which cost no more than 700 coins at the time of writing. Since there are no chemistry requirements, and nationality or league restrictions, it is exceptionally easy to look for eligible fodder in the market and the FUT Club.

Moreover, the rewards for completing the 82+ Upgrade SBC are quite nice. As the name suggests, FIFA 23 players grinding the challenge will have a fairly good chance at bagging a high-rated player. At the very least, the cards will have an 82 overall rating, making the Squad Building Challenge a cost-effective endeavor for most players.

This year's first promo, the Centurians, is still active. This means there is a good chance players can pack one of the unique cards from the series, which features players such as Ibrahimovic, Mahrez, and Salah.

That said, the TOTY promo is set to be released this week, and players may choose to wait for the release of the much-anticipated series before opening packs. Also, the 80+ Upgrade SBC is active in Ultimate Team and may yield better rewards in the long run if completed 100 times.

Here's a guide to the 80+ Upgrade challenge for FIFA 23 players looking to gather packs in anticipation of the TOTY release.

