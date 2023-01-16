FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC: Best and worst possible rewards you can get

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is quite intriguing in FIFA 23, especially considering the time of its release. EA Sports has released the special SBC in the leadup to the TOTY promo, which is usually a period of savings for most players.

However, such a unique challenge makes it difficult to decide whether they want to complete it judiciously. There are plenty of risks associated with the challenge, even though the ceiling of potential rewards is high. This is due to the nature of the rewards players can find by completing the challenge.

The reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC is huge, considering all the available cards. However, not every card will be worth the final amount of coins one might need. The investment amount will be a deciding factor in determining whether the challenge is worth it. While it's typical of such SBCs in FIFA 23, the final reward will rely heavily on luck.

87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC can drop interesting rewards in FIFA 23

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC offers guaranteed Hero cards as rewards. Players will get a choice between three options every time they complete the challenge in FIFA 23. Each of these three cards will either be the base version or the World Cup version of a Hero card. All three will also have an overall of 87 or higher.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC has a completion cost of around 260,000 FUT coins. This includes three tasks, and the completion cost can be brought down with fodder from someone's collection. While not all rewards are worth the investment, some have decent value.

Best FIFA 23 Hero cards players can find from the SBC

Yaya Toure

David Ginola

Lucio

Jay Jay Okocha

Rudi Voller

Claudio Marchisio

All these cards have market valuations higher than their market costs, and barring Ginola, each one has two versions available. Getting the base version will also justify their investments, while the World Cup edition will be an even bigger coup.

Worst FIFA 23 Hero cards players can find from the SBC

Mario Gomez

Diego Milito

Ricardo Carvalho

Fernando Morientes

Jorge Campos

Jorge Campos is the only name on this list whose World Cup version has been considered. The remaining four have World Cup versions, but base editions have been included in the assessment. The market value of the cards is way below what it would cost to complete the challenge.

It should be noted that they aren't bad, but their low market value makes them less worthy as a potential reward.

With three picks available, players are blanketed to an extent from cases where they can only get one reward. The valuation of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC in FIFA 23 is well worth a shot if someone has plenty of disposable coins. For others, holding on to the resources before the arrival of the TOTY promo is a sensible thing to do.

