FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, even though only a few players expected the challenge to appear in the mode. With this inclusion, gamers now have a great chance to improve their squads.
The repeatable Squad Building Challenge ensures that a player gets a guaranteed Icon card every time they complete it. This could be valuable since such items are special versions of former footballers who retired as legends. The challenge's vast reward pool contains some tremendous cards that could hugely benefit players.
Moreover, the new SBC might offer a FUT World Cup Icon item, which would be huge for any FIFA 23 gamer. Cards in this category were introduced as part of the World Cup content. It's safe to say that they're quite rare to find and will be very profitable for anyone if they get one.
The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC comes with a vast reward pool in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC is a repeatable challenge that costs around 250,000 FUT coins to complete once. The challenge certainly isn't cheap, but that's expected considering its rewards. FIFA 23 players are guaranteed to get a Mid, Prime, or FUT World Cup Icon which will be rated 88 or higher if they complete the challenge.
The rewards can be divided into two broad categories: standard and World Cup Icons. Items that fall in the first bucket usually come in three variants - Base, Mid, and Prime. However, the new SBC has discarded the Base tier. With that in mind, here are all the standard Icons that FIFA 23 offered by the new challenge upon its completion:
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Complete list of all the FIFA World Cup Icons that can be obtained from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC
FIFA 23 players might be able to obtain all these World Cup icons from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC:
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andre Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Luis Hernandez
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Davor Suker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
It's worth noting that this 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC doesn't include the TOTY Icons that have been introduced in the game.