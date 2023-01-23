FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, even though only a few players expected the challenge to appear in the mode. With this inclusion, gamers now have a great chance to improve their squads.

The repeatable Squad Building Challenge ensures that a player gets a guaranteed Icon card every time they complete it. This could be valuable since such items are special versions of former footballers who retired as legends. The challenge's vast reward pool contains some tremendous cards that could hugely benefit players.

Moreover, the new SBC might offer a FUT World Cup Icon item, which would be huge for any FIFA 23 gamer. Cards in this category were introduced as part of the World Cup content. It's safe to say that they're quite rare to find and will be very profitable for anyone if they get one.

The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC comes with a vast reward pool in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC is a repeatable challenge that costs around 250,000 FUT coins to complete once. The challenge certainly isn't cheap, but that's expected considering its rewards. FIFA 23 players are guaranteed to get a Mid, Prime, or FUT World Cup Icon which will be rated 88 or higher if they complete the challenge.

The rewards can be divided into two broad categories: standard and World Cup Icons. Items that fall in the first bucket usually come in three variants - Base, Mid, and Prime. However, the new SBC has discarded the Base tier. With that in mind, here are all the standard Icons that FIFA 23 offered by the new challenge upon its completion:

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Complete list of all the FIFA World Cup Icons that can be obtained from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC

FIFA 23 players might be able to obtain all these World Cup icons from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC:

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Gianluca Zambrotta

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andre Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Luis Hernandez

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Davor Suker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

It's worth noting that this 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon SBC doesn't include the TOTY Icons that have been introduced in the game.

