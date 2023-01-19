FIFA 23 leaks reveal that David Beckham will receive a TOTY Icon card in Ultimate Team

With Team of the Year right around the corner in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks have already begun to surface about some of the content that's scheduled to arrive during the promo, including a David Beckham TOTY Icon card. The English superstar is one of the most recognizable names in the history of football, transcending the sport and gaining mainstream fame in the process.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Beckham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is added to come as TOTY ICON



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Team of the Year is by far the biggest promo of the FIFA game cycle every year. The introduction of new overpowered cards greatly influences the power curve of the in-game meta, and with the addition of TOTY Icons in FIFA 23, the hype surrounding the event is greater than ever.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

David Beckham is rumored to arrive as an incredible TOTY Icon card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being an amazing footballer in his own right, David Beckham's fame and reputation often overshadowed his abilities. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend is regarded as one of the biggest superstars in the history of the sport, but fans often forget how good he was in his prime.

Beckham was included as an Icon in FIFA 20, finally giving him the props he deserved for being an incredible playmaker during his playing days. His Base, Mid, and Prime cards have an overall rating of 87, 89 and 92, respectively, and his rumored TOTY Icon version in FIFA 23 could potentially surpass all of these cards.

What does the card look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the leaked cards remain unknown, FUT Sheriff generally includes predictions with his announcements. His leaks suggest that the latest 94-rated Beckham card will possess the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 90

Defending: 72

Passing: 97

Physicality: 84

If his TOTY Icon card is similar to his other versions, he will possess three-star skills and a three-star weak foot. While this isn't ideal, it won't be much of a hindrance if he is deployed as a central midfielder in-game.

How will this version of David Beckham perform in-game?

Despite being one of the most popular footballers of all time, Beckham is not a fan-favorite when it comes to FIFA cards. The majority of his cards are rarely viable in the meta of the game because his stats make it difficult to determine what his best position is in-game. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case with his leaked upcoming TOTY Icon variant that will likely prove to be an insane midfielder in FIFA 23.

If his actual attributes are similar to the predictions by FUT Sheriff, TOTY Icon Beckham will be amongst the best box-to-box midfielders in the game due to his impressive shooting, passing and dribbling stats. His new card will also possess impressive pace and decent defensive capabilities, making him an incredibly versatile option and boosting his price in the FUT Transfer Market.

