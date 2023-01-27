FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Ferran Jutgla will receive a Moments card in Ultimate Team

The Team of the Year promo is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and leaks have begun to surface surrounding player SBCs, with Club Brugge striker Ferran Jutgla the latest rumored to receive a Moments card.

Popular leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff revealed that a TOTY Moments card for the Spanish striker will soon be released in Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of Belgian League and FC Barcelona fans around the globe.

With the full roster of TOTY cards being released into packs, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many special cards as possible to add to their FUT squads. This includes SBC and objective-based versions such as Flashback and Moments cards, with Jutgla being the latest addition to that list.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Ferran Jutgla rumored to receive massive boost with latest special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ferran Jutgla plays for Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League and is currently their most prolific goalscorers with ten goals in all competitions. The Spanish youngster has impressed fans with his abilities since his transfer from FC Barcelona, and is rumored to have received a special card for his efforts in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The release date for this Moments card in Ultimate Team is still tentative, but with the entire Team of the Year roster being added to packs along with the winner of the 12th man vote, it is likely to be released soon.

The card is rumored to be released as an SBC and will possibly have an impact on the prices of other meta attackers in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market.

What does the special card look like in-game?

Ferran Jutgla has an overall base rating of 69 in FIFA 23, and while the stats of his Moments card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will receive an 87-rated version with the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 86

Defending: 35

Passing: 78

Physicality: 80

His base card also possesses three-star skills and a three-star weak foot, and gamers will be hoping that these elements are upgraded in his Moments card to make him more viable in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the card perform in-game?

While his base card is far from usable, the latest Moments variant of Ferran Jutgla will undoubtedly be effective in-game, especially if EA Sports gives his stats an appropriate upgrade.

If leaks are to be believed, the card will possess rapid speed, lethal finishing and subliminal dribbling skills. If he receives an improvement to his skill moves and weak foot, he will be an amazing in-game attacker.

Poll : 0 votes