Team of the Year has arrived in FIFA 23, with Ilkay Gundogan receiving a special Moments card that fans can obtain by completing an objective in Ultimate Team. The German midfielder has been a mainstay in Manchester City's lineup for the past few seasons, and his contributions to the reigning Premier League champions have finally been recognized on the virtual pitch of FIFA.

The release of TOTY Attackers in FIFA 23 heralds the beginning of the most anticipated promo in Ultimate Team. EA Sports has released a plethora of exciting content in FUT, including a squad of TOTY Icons, player SBCs, and a brand new Ilkay Gundogan objective card. With so much to grind for in FUT, fans will be eager to get their hands on these special cards in-game.

Ilkay Gundogan has received a boosted Moments card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City have been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League for the last decade, and their success can largely be attributed to the quality of their midfield. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva running the show, Gundogan's influence on their style of play has been overlooked by mainstream audiences.

However, it was the German maestro who won them the title on the final matchday of the 2021/22 season, scoring the winning goal against Aston Villa to lead the Blues to a 3-2 victory.

His performance has been commemorated by EA Sports with a special Moments card during the Team of the Year promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which can be obtained by completing an objective.

What does the card look like in-game?

The 88-rated card possesses the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 78

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 84

Defending: 78

Passing: 88

Physicality: 78

He has received a significant boost over his base gold version and is finally a viable midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete the Moments Gundogan objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The objective consists of four individual segments that must be completed to obtain the card in-game. These are the stipulations required by the various segments:

Precise Passing : Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Assist four goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Midfield Takeover : Score five goals using Premier League Midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score five goals using Premier League Midfielders in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Full Package : Score and Assist using German players in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score and Assist using German players in three separate matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Premier Start: Win six matches while having at least four Premier League players in your starting squad in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to use German Premier League players like Havertz and Gundogan in your starting squad to complete multiple segments in one go.

Is it worth completing the objective?

The card itself is rather underwhelming compared to other midfield options available in the FUT transfer market. However, it can be unlocked in only six games, and his high-rated version makes him an enticing proposition for FUT enthusiasts.

The objective can also be completed in Squad Battles, making it rather easy for beginners and veterans alike. Overall, the Moments Gundogan objective is definitely worth completing in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes