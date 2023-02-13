FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as part of the seventh daily recurring challenge during the name-sake promo, which players can complete to obtain a nice pack and get a Future Stars token. Moreover, FUT enthusiasts have a whole week to complete the non-repeatable challenge and can take their time.

The resource-item SBC, much like similar challenges from the past, is quite simple and has a relatively low cost. While complex Squad Building Challenges tend to yield better rewards, this one is no pushover either. With the Future Stars promo going strong, players may very well pack one of the more uniquely boosted cards on offer and the TOTW cards of the week.

This article will go over the rules and tips pertaining to the Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC. Read along to determine whether completing it is worth it for your FIFA 23 squad.

The seventh iteration of FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge is live, giving yet another chance for players to earn a swaps token

The ongoing promo has made quite the splash on the FUT scene, with many trying to get their hands on the cards that celebrate primarily young players who have the potential to become giants of the game. As such, FIFA 23 players looking to pack one of them should try to open as many packs as possible during the promo to maximize their chances.

The Future Stars Challenge 7 SBC is quite simple and can be attempted even by beginners who might not have many FUT coins to spend. Players must remember all the requirements while building the squad to exchange for the dual rewards.

Number of players in the squad: 11

First-owned players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Clubs represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Player quality of the squad: Silver or above

Chemistry points required: Minimum of 13

Rewards: x1 Future Stars Swaps Token Street (Untradeable) + 1x Mixed Players pack

Estimate Cost: 5,00 - 6,000 FUT coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

Casual players not well-versed in Squad Building Challenges might find the list of restrictions a lot. Still, regular FUT players will notice that an absence of a minimum squad rating, minimal chemistry, and club requirements make the challenge quite an easy one to complete.

For those unaware, the first-owned player requirements are one of the few reasons the challenge is so cheap, considering that the rule forces FIFA 23 players to use fodder cards that have not been bought on the market but obtained through packs. As such, the SBC is simple enough for regular players not to be required to spend any FUT coins.

Using pre-existing fodder will reduce the price of the Squad Building Challenge, making the rewards much more lucrative. On top of getting a mixed players pack, which contains a dozen cards of varying rarity and rating, players will also receive Future Stars token swaps, making it worth completing for most payers.

Here are all the rewards FIFA 23 players could redeem if they have enough of the tokens in the game.

