FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC went live last night in the Ultimate Team mode, providing another exciting option to the players. It adds to the overall list of resource item challenges currently available. As expected, it comes with two great rewards for anyone who completes it in the allotted period.

Some players might feel that the resource-item SBC won’t be worth their time or investment. After all, other options like the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC offer two unique cards in return, which can vastly improve someone’s Ultimate Team squad. However, it’s worth noting that, unlike the player-item challenges, the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC is very easy to complete.

Be it a beginner or a veteran FIFA 23 player, they won’t face too many hurdles in completing the SBC. The following section dives into the task(s) associated with it, allowing players to get an idea of the number of coins needed for the fodder. Getting a picture of the costs will also help them decide if they should complete it in the first place.

FIFA 23 players can improve their swaps program rewards by completing the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC in Ultimate Team

Resource-item challenges are typically relatively easy, and the latest one is no different. EA Sports has allotted only one task to it that needs to be completed according to the assigned conditions. FIFA 23 players must complete it within the stipulated time frame to get the rewards.

Task 1 – Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC

Nationalities: Min 4

Clubs: Max 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players must spend around 4,500 FUT coins to complete the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC. They can do it for less by using fodder from their collection. Given the assigned conditions, doing so shouldn’t be an issue for most players, making the said SBC practically free of cost.

Moreover, the Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC is live on FIFA 23 until February 18. This will allow players to utilize the items they get from the weekly rewards. Players can maximize the rewards from making progress according to the different game modes that are available in the game.

Future Stars Challenge 6 SBC rewards

Typically, resource-item SBCs come with in-game packs, and the said challenge is no different. By completing the current one, players will get 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack.

The final rewards will vary based on luck, but this is one of the better packs to open. Chances of better cards are high, and some lucky FIFA 23 players can potentially find some great items for their squads.

Players will also get additional tokens for the ongoing Future Stars swaps program. There are different available rewards, including Player Moments and Icon cards. Having as many redeemable tokens is better, which allows players to redeem them for better rewards.

SBC is a must-do for every player, especially those who want to maximize their swaps program rewards. It’s a cheap SBC that can be done for almost zero costs, but the returns are pretty helpful.

