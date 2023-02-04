Is FIFA 23 New Year Cheer Pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

At the time of writing, the FIFA 23 New Year Cheer Pack is still available for seven days in the Ultimate Team mode. Launched in February, the special package can only be opened once per account. These purchases also come with special offerings in terms of possible rewards.

Naturally, these packs can be quite attractive but only remain for a period of time. Many of these are never released once they expire, which makes them even more precious. They often offer special items that are not available in ordinary in-game packs. But there's a catch - these packs tend to cost more than usual, and some come at exorbitant prices.

This raises a big dilemma for many players - how much value is there in opening these packs? While its rewards tend to be more lucrative, the cost can pose an issue. Some of these packs in FIFA 23 had great value, while others left a lot to be desired. Where does the New Year Cheer Pack stand amongst all such releases? Let's find out.

FIFA 23 players will be interested in New Year Cheer Pack to get as many swaps tokens as possible

The value of any FIFA 23 pack depends broadly on three factors:

The items that can be obtained from it.

The associated odds of all the possible items obtained from it.

The final cost of the pack.

Here's what's on offer with the New Year Cheer Pack in Ultimate Team. It will contain 10 items, which include:

10 Rare Gold Players

One of them will be rated 85 or higher.

1 Future Stars Swaps tokens

Here are the associated odds of the rewards:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 3.5%

Team of the Week Player - 21%

Team of the Year Player <1%

TOTY Icon Player <1%

TOTY Honorable Mentions Player - 3.5%

A positive aspect regarding the New Year Cheer Pack is the presence of the TOTY items despite the promo expiring on February 3. However, the low odds urge players to temper their expectations.

Moreover, the rewards from the pack will be untradeable. This means that players must utilize the rewards in their main squad. Alternatively, these cards can be used as fodder for SBCs.

Getting fodder by spending so many coins isn't a prudent endeavor in FIFA 23. Once the TOTY promo is over, the fodder prices will likely come down, although the Future Stars could keep it at similar levels. However, the chances are higher for the prices to decline.

The New Year Cheer Pack will be essential for players who want to maximize their Future Stars swaps rewards. Different rewards include icon cards and special packs, which can be exchanged for tokens.

For such FIFA 23 players, opening the New Year Cheer Pack is a worthwhile endeavor, and 80,000 isn't the highest cost for a pack. For others, it's best to avoid the pack and save their coins.

