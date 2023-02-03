5 best FIFA 23 TOTY cards to use in Ultimate Team

The Team of The Year promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will end soon as players gear up for the next series of unique cards to drop. The TOTY cards were highly anticipated by most of the player base, and EA has delivered many high-value cards for them to pack during the promo.

TOTY cards are known to be some of the best in the game due to the big boosts to their stats. While FUT enthusiasts will probably have upgraded their teams through various SBCs and objectives in FIFA 23 over the last couple of weeks, let's look at some of the best cards from the Team of the Year (TOTY) series to use in Ultimate Team.

Note: This list is subjective and largely dependent on team and playstyle preference.

Kylian Mbappé and 4 other top cards from the TOTY (Team of the Year) promo in FIFA 23

5) Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian showstopper at Real Madrid is the goalkeeper of the TOTY, with a significant boost to his overall ratings. His 96-rated card is an impressive six-point upgrade from his base card, making Thibaut Courtois the best-rated goalkeeper card in FIFA 23, even above the legendary Lev Yashin's Icon card. The upgrades also include a seven-point boost to his reflexes and a six-point boost in diving and positioning.

His Team of the Year card is not as expensive as his teammate's and will currently set you back about 370K if bought on the market. While his Belgian nationality is not that good for many FUT squads, Courtois' La Liga connection is quite handy for players with cards from the Spanish league.

4) Ronaldinho Gaúcho

Representing the TOTY Icon cards is the Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho, with his absolute beast of a card rated at a whopping 95 Overall. The South American legend has been considered one of the best dribblers to grace the game, and the card's 97 dribbling stat backs up that claim nicely.

This is his best card in FIFA 23, and on top of having high shooting and passing stats, his pace has received a much-needed boost of 14 points from Ronaldinho's base icon card. Brazil fans looking to play with the star should look into getting this version for their squad, but beware, for it can cost as much as 15 million on the Transfer Market.

3) Erling Haaland

When the initial TOTY team was announced, Erling Haaland's exclusion from the starting 11 was met with much disappointment from fans looking forward to seeing Manchester City's goalscoring machine get buffed in the game. Thankfully, their prayers were answered when EA released him as the 12th man, giving the Norwegian striker a 96-rated card in FIFA 23.

The eight-point boost from his base card is much appreciated by fans who were rooting for the English Premier League's highest scorer by a mile. With a 15-point boost to his passing and 7 points upgrade in the pace department, Haaland's Team of the Year card is a worthwhile addition to any FUT squad. Just make sure you can afford his 6-8 million price tag.

2) Kylian Mbappé

With intense World Cup action seeing France getting second place after losing out to Argentina on penalties, the young Kylian Mbappe saw his second World Cup final, having made it to the last stage in both appearances. The tournament's top scorer has been playing consistently well over the last couple of years, and his 97-rated card is the best card the Frenchman has had in FIFA 23.

With so many skillful performances over the last year, Mbappe's inclusion in the Team of the Year was not surprising to anyone. However, the highly sought-after card comes with a hefty price that is currently anywhere between 12 and 15 million FUT coins in the transfer market, making it quite an expensive investment.

A few honorable TOTY mentions

Ruud Gullit's 94-rated TOTY Icon card is one of the best in the game and is worth picking up if the price can be matched.

The midfielders in the starting eleven of the Team of the Year are also exceptional cards, with Kevin de Bruyne and Jude Bellingham getting incredible boosts, making them one of the best midfielders in the game.

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema's card should not be overlooked either, and players looking for defenders should keep Virgil van Dijk's card in mind.

1) Lionel Messi

Last but not least is none other than Lionel Messi's TOTY card. The Argentine legend's World Cup win was a massive moment in football history, and his Team of the Year card in FIFA 23 reflects his impact on the world stage. The 98-rated right-winger card is the joint top-rated card in the game, going toe-to-toe with Brazilian icon Pele's card of the same rating.

By far his best card to have in FIFA 23, fans looking to get the card for their squad will need to spend between six to ten million FUT coins for the TOTY card, making it quite an expense. However, the 99 dribbling, 98 shooting, and 97 passing skills add to any forward line in the game.

Poll : 0 votes