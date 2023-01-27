FIFA 23 Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

After much deliberation, the Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC finally arrived in FIFA 23 after the Frenchman became the best footballer in Ligue 1 in December 2022. This enables the players to add another version of the superstar to their respective Ultimate Team squads. Incidentally, this isn't the first time the PSG attacker has received a special card.

POTM SBC stands for Player of the Month, which EA Sports releases for all the major leagues. It's a celebration of the performances of the best footballers in the league during a given month. Naturally, the stats and overall of these cards tend to be higher than usual, and they can only be obtained after completing the SBCs.

Let's now look at the tasks that are part of the Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC. This will allow the community to know how much fodder they will require to complete the challenge. Once the costs are known, FIFA 23 players can determine if they should complete it in the first place by spending their in-game resources.

The Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC rewards a fantastic card to all FIFA 23 players who complete it

The Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC has 10 tasks to complete, which is expected for the rewards they offer. Each has a given set of conditions and offers different a prize after completion. The main rewards will only be handed out after all 10 tasks have been completed in the designated time frame.

PSG

Min. 1 Player from Paris SG

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

France

Min. 1 Player from France

Min. Team Rating: 86

Ligue 1

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1

Min. Team Rating: 86

Top Form

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

87 Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 87

87 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 87

88 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

88 Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 88

89 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 89

P.S.: Each task will require 11 players to complete.

The Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC will be an expensive challenge, given the number of tasks that are part of it. Based on a rough estimate, FIFA 23 players will require about 1,800,000 FUT coins to complete it, but the cost can vary based on certain factors.

FIFA 23 players can reduce the final cost by some margin by using fodder from their collection. The Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC is valid for 30 days and will be live for almost the entirety of February. Hence, they can reduce the cost by using fodder from the weekly rewards.

There are very few things to say about the rewards players will obtain by completing the Kylian Mbappe POTM SBC. The 92-rated ST card is a proficient attacker and one of the best cards that they can have.

There are specific alternatives in FIFA 23 for Mbappe that players can find in the market, but those are pretty expensive as well. Overall, the said SBC will be out of budget for many players. Those willing to take the trouble will gain a magnificent card for their squads.

