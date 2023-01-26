FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominees revealed for January led by Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka are two superstars nominated for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM SBC for January. They will go head-to-head with other names to win the coveted title. EA Sports officially confirmed the nominations a few minutes ago when the complete list was provided on social media.

It showcases a fresh set of nominees for the monthly celebrations that EA Sports conducts for every major league. The nominees typically include the best performers in a given month based on league performances. With the nominees now released, the vote will commence, and the FIFA 23 community can choose the winner.

The following is the complete list of nominees and their base cards present in the game:

Da Burn CB 77

Brennan Johnson RW 75

Riyad Mahrez RW 86

Solly March LWB 75

David Raya GK 76

Marcus Rashford LW 81

Bukayo Saka RM 82

Despite their excellent performances, it will be challenging for either Saka or Rashford to win the Premier League POTM in January. Both footballers have been in excellent form since their return to club football following the end of the FIFA World Cup. Their contributions to their respective clubs have been outstanding, and the two Englishmen have played essential roles in leading their squads.

Saka and Rashford will undoubtedly be the favorites for the FIFA 23 Premier League POTM award in January

The results will be determined based on the votes, and the winner will eventually get a special card in Ultimate Team. If Rashford wins it in January, it won't be the first instance of him getting a Premier League POTM card. He won the award in October and was one of the earliest unique cards in the game.

Rashford has since been nominated for the award on previous occasions but was beaten to it by others. Despite Arsenal's high-flying season, Saka is yet to win the Premier League POTM, and this could be his first time.

Manchester City's Mahrez has been another strong performer in the last month, despite the defending champions messing up on the field. However, if the Manchester-based club is set to push for the title, Mahrez will have to lead the way for the rest of his squad.

EA Sports will introduce a particular SBC in FIFA 23 for whoever wins the award, and the card will then be made available in Ultimate Team. There's no alternative way of getting the card. The only way to get it will be to complete the challenge. The special FIFA 23 card will boost stats and overalls and could be quite valuable depending on who wins it.

