Who is the favorite to win FIFA 23 Premier League POTM for (November/December)? Haaland and Casemiro are amongst the nominations

With the return of club football to FIFA 23, the Premier League POTM for November/December has Haaland and Casemiro amongst the nominations. This marks the very first incidence of the program since the end of the first season, as the FUT World Cup campaign kicked off back then. Once again, players will be able to vote for their favorite superstars, with the winner obtaining a special card in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports celebrates the best performers from all the big leagues to unlock special cards. These are added as part of SBCs, which players must complete to get these special cards. Presently, there is no other way of obtaining these special versions, which are released with boosted stats and overall.

The winner is yet to be decided, and choosing him will not be easy for FIFA 23 players. Haaland and Casemiro might be the two high-profile names in contention for the Premier League POTM, but there are also some great alternatives. Let's look at all the nominations who are running for the Premier League POTM for the month of November/December.

The Premier League POTM for November/December in FIFA 23 could be split between Haaland and Casemiro

Casemiro and Haaland are two completely different footballers in terms of style and influence. Both have been pivotal transfers for their respective clubs, and have performed brilliantly in their short stays in the league so far. That doesn't necessarily mean one of the two is guaranteed to win. Before analyzing who might be the favorite, let's look at who's in contention for the Premier League POTM award.

Complete list of FIFA 23 Premier League POTM nominations

Casemiro CDM - 89

Erling Haaland ST - 88

Ben Mee CB - 78

Martin Odegaard CAM - 84

Joao Palhinha CDM - 81

Marcus Rashford LW - 81

Bukayo Saka RM - 82

Kieran Trippier RB - 84

When it comes to nominations, there's a wide variety of positions for FIFA 23 players to choose from. Haaland might be the favorite amongst them due to his position. Forwards are one of the favorite spots for FIFA 23 players, so the Norwegian could get a lot of votes.

After a smooth entry into the Premier League, he currently leads the offensive line for Manchester City. Haaland could get even more nominations in the next few months if he continues at the same rate. He already has some special cards in Ultimate Team, and a potential POTM card would likely become a fan favorite within the FIFA 23 community.

Official: Marcus Rashford & Casemiro have been nominated for November/December Premier League Player of the Month.

Casemiro is a popular footballer who has had a big say in Manchester United's fortunes. The Brazilian has been sublime on defensive duty, adding significant muscle to the Red Devils' backline. While his attack might not be a talking point in general, Casemiro hasn't been shy about moving forward and scoring goals.

Rashford has also been in form and has contributed with goals since his return from the FIFA World Cup. This won't be his first time either, as he won the Premier League POTM award back in September 2022.

With the voting process now open, it remains to be seen who's eventually elected as the winner, and what kind of completion cost the SBC will have.

