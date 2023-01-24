FIFA 23 TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC (Premier League/Bundesliga/LaLiga/Ligue 1/Serie A) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

A list of five TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBCs belonging to the top five European leagues are now live in FIFA 23, and players have an interesting set of challenges on their hands. Introduced as part of the ongoing TOTY promo, they are quite different from what has been offered. These resource item challenges look more interesting than the standard ones with their conditions and rewards.

Resource-item challenges are always essential for consistent upgrades of anyone's squad. Their valuations go up when a popular promo is live, as they are usually handed out in in-game packs. Given the low odds of the TOTY promo, opening as many packs as possible is preferable.

Let's look at the tasks that are part of the TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. It's worth noting that each SBC is separate from the other, and players can choose to complete only one or all five if they want. Knowing the potential costs and amount of required fodder will benefit players.

FIFA 23 TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC covers all five big European leagues in FIFA 23

As mentioned earlier, there are five challenges as part of the TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC. Each challenge has one set of tasks, so completing them won't be too difficult. Moreover, the conditions of the tasks are also similar, although there are subtle differences in the rewards.

SBC 1 - Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

SBC 2 - Premium LaLiga Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

SBC 3 - Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

SBC 4 - Premium Serie A Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

SBC 5 - Premium Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

Each TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC will cost 7,000-8,000 FUT coins to complete if one obtains all the fodder from the FUT market. The conditions are different but easy to complete.

Given the nature of the conditions, FIFA 23 players should look to solve the TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBCs with fodder from their collection. Spending coins on these challenges will make little sense and is better spent elsewhere.

After completing a TOTY Premium League Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players will receive a pack containing cards only from that respective league. There will be eight players in each pack, with three guaranteed to be rare. All rewards are untradeable, and the SBCs will be live in the game for the next 10 days.

It makes little sense for players to spend coins on these challenges, and it's better to complete them with surplus fodder. While the challenges might not cost much to complete, saving the coins or investing them in different challenges makes sense. While players can potentially get some great cards, the chances for that are low.

