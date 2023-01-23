FIFA 23 Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) predictions: All cards featuring Haaland, Saka, and more

Team of the Week 13 (TOTW 13) will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with the likes of Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka impressing over the weekend, it has the potential to be a star-studded lineup. These are just two of the many names that stole the show during the latest round of fixtures, and fans will be curious to know who will make it to TOTW 13.

Team of the Week has been revamped to increase its viability in FIFA 23. It was on a hiatus during the World Cup in Ultimate Team but has returned in style, featuring larger upgrades and more exciting cards. With the likes of Haaland, Saka, and others leading their teams to glory in club football, TOTW 13 could showcase an incredibly stacked roster.

TOTW 13 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team could include Premier League stars Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The Norwegian marksman has quickly established himself as an elite goal-scoring threat and seems to be on track to smash all records by the end of the season. He was back to his usual best this weekend, potentially securing a TOTW 13 card in FIFA 23.

The 22-year-old striker scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick of the season to lead his side to a 3-0 victory over Wolves. He currently has 25 goals in the Premier League, and with half the season still to go, it won't be a surprise if Haaland breaks the goal-scoring record in his debut season with the league champions.

While Manchester City might be the reigning title-holders, Arsenal are on track to return to their glory days as they fortified their position at the top of the table with a win over Manchester United. It was a thrilling encounter, but despite five goals being scored in total, it was Bukayo Saka who stole the show with his incredible performance.

Saka carried over his form from the World Cup and scored the winning goal to lead Arsenal to a 3-2 victory. He already possesses a World Cup Phenoms version in FIFA 23, and his TOTW 13 card could possibly overshadow his previous special variant.

Over in Serie A, Juventus and Atalanta put on an incredible game, with either side taking the lead multiple times, only for the game to end in a 3-3 draw. While Ademola Lookman was the standout performer with two goals, he is already included in TOTW 12, so it's possible Juve's Angel Di Maria could secure his first in-form item of FIFA 23.

Agam🐰 @agambi7 What a genius goal from Di Maria and Danilo.

What a genius goal from Di Maria and Danilo. https://t.co/TrQg3wJ5Z5

Borussia Dortmund were victorious in the Bundesliga after a thrilling encounter with Augsburg. They won 4-3, with Jude Bellingham and Nico Schlotterbeck being the standout performers. However, with Bellingham's inclusion in Team of the Year, Schlotterbeck will likely be the one to receive a TOTW 13 card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

PFF FC @PFF_FC



No player has defended more dribbles than Nico Schlotterbeck this season - 21



#BVB The Bundesliga is back!No player has defended more dribbles than Nico Schlotterbeck this season - 21 The Bundesliga is back! 🇩🇪No player has defended more dribbles than Nico Schlotterbeck this season - 21 #BVB https://t.co/MdKc5ZJWAn

With players like Haaland, Saka, Di Maria, and Schlotterbeck likely to be featured in TOTW 13, the upcoming roster of special cards could feature some enticing items in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

