FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Ruud Gullit will receive a TOTY icon card in Ultimate Team

With Team of the Year arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media is replete with leaks surrounding the event. It has been revealed that Ruud Gullit will be included in the TOTY Icon roster. The Dutch legend is one of the most recognizable names in the world of Ultimate Team, and with his leaked TOTY Icon version, he could potentially become the best midfielder in the game.

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania Gullit is coming as TOTY ICON



Stats are prediction

Hype



#fifa23 #totyicon Gullit is coming as TOTY ICONStats are predictionHype 🚨🚨Gullit is coming as TOTY ICON🇳🇱Stats are prediction❌Hype✈️#fifa23 #totyicon https://t.co/hjxQ6KESYX

TOTY Icons were added to the game code of FIFA 23 in the build-up to the event, and fans wondered what these cards would entail. With so many leaks beginning to surface, gamers finally have an idea about the promo. Renowned leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff has revealed several selections for the TOTY Icon lineup, including the former Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit.

Note: This article is speculative and based on leaks from social media.

Ruud Gullit is rumored to arrive as a TOTY Icon during Team of the Year in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Icons are a crucial part of Ultimate Team, and FUT veterans are well aware of how effective Ruud Gullit is in-game. He is amongst the most prominent names on the Icon roster and has retained his effectiveness in FIFA 23 as well. Despite not receiving a World Cup Icon variant, Gullit is rumored to receive a TOTY Icon variant, which will undoubtedly boost his viability even further.

Prior to the release of FIFA 23, EA Sports informed gamers that they would be replacing Moments Icons with Campaign Icons, which would be released during prominent promos throughout the duration of the game. This concept was first implemented during the World Cup and will return during the upcoming Team of the Year event.

What will the card look like in-game?

While the exact attributes of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction with his announcement. Based on these leaks, TOTY Icon Gullit possesses the following stats:

Pace: 89

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 95

Defending: 86

Passing: 93

Physicality: 92

The 95-rated card will also possess four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, and with stats like these, he could potentially be the most overpowered midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the card perform in-game?

Gullit is notorious for being one of the most overpowered box-to-box midfielders in the history of the franchise. Despite being a former Ballon d'Or winner, the AC Milan legend is even more intimidating on the virtual pitch of FIFA. His physical presence and custom animations in-game make him even more effective than stats suggest.

Not only is he a force to be reckoned with in defense, but he is also clinical in attack, scoring goals from any range with his impressive shooting attributes. His TOTY Icon card could potentially be even better than his Prime version and will fetch an even higher price on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Poll : 0 votes