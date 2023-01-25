FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTY ICONS Team 2 revealed: Ronaldinho, Muller, and Van der Sar lead the pack

With the current TOTY promo going strong in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA has dropped an additional six Icon cards as part of Team 2 of the series within the promo, featuring legendary players such as Ronaldinho, Gerd Muller, and Edwin van der Sar.

FIFA 23 players can now obtain these unique cards from packs available in the in-game store or from packs yielded by completing Squad Building Challenges. With a plethora of repeatable SBCs being released during the duration of the TOTY promo, players have a good chance to pack these highly sought-after cards.

Much like the World Cup Icons released during the tournament last year, the Team of the Year Icons will be legendary players from the past who have had a huge impact on the beautiful game during their prime. Here are all the players added to FUT as part of Team 2:

Ronaldinho (95)

Gerd Muller (95)

Claude Makélélé (92)

Edwin van der Sar (92)

Ashley Cole (91)

Alessandro Nesta (94)

Why are TOTY ICON cards so valuable in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Team of the Year promo was one of the most anticipated runs in FIFA 23 as players expected it to release some of the best cards in the game. Due to this nature, most have been saving up their packs to have a chance to pack one of the many unique and upgraded cards that continue to be released in FUT.

Icons are always one of the most OP cards to possess in FIFA games as they pay homage to the best of the best who have ever played the game. The TOTY version goes one step beyond by getting even more upgrades to their stats.

Another key difference is that the Team of the Year editions only come in a single form, unlike the base cards.

Take, for example, the Brazilian maestro Ronaldinho's card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. His base Icon cards come in three forms, with an overall of 89, 91 and 94. The Team of the Year version goes one step beyond with a slight upgraded overall stat of 95, making it the best version of Ronaldinho's card in the game at the moment.

Considering how exclusive these are, it is no surprise that the cards are highly sought after by FUT enthusiasts, driving the price of the cards to the moon. At the time of writing, Ronaldinho's TOTY Icon card is by far the most expensive card in the series, with an impressive 15 million FUT coin price tag, almost double of the runner-up Gullit.

Ronaldinho's TOTY Icon card price (Image via FUTBIN)

Here's a quick guide for those FIFA 23 players looking for the most optimal way to grind for the Team of the Year cards.

