"I can’t be that arrogant" - Jude Bellingham explains why he wouldn't put himself in TOTY ahead of Modric, De Bruyne and Valverde

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has humbly explained why he wouldn't put himself ahead of Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, and Federico Valverde in FIFA's Team of the Year. The English midfielder has enjoyed a phenomenal season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 23 games across competitions for BvB.

Bellingham, 19, became the youngest captain in Bundesliga history and the youngest Dortmund skipper to score in a UEFA Champions League game. He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with England, featuring five times, scoring a goal and providing one assist.

However, the former Birmingham City academy graduate has shown his humility in not choosing himself in his FIFA Team of the Year. The English teenager chose Real Madrid duo Modric, Valverde and Manchester City's De Bruyne. He told Borussia Dortmund's YouTube channel:

“Modric, De Bruyne, Valverde is my midfield. Why not me? I can’t be that arrogant and put myself. I also didn’t win any trophies, maybe next year.”

Modric, 37, continued to roll back the years for club and country this season. The Croatian was part of the Los Blancos side that won La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season.

He made 45 appearances, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists. The Croatian was also a standout performer for Vatreni at the World Cup, featuring in all seven games as they finished third in Qatar. He has featured 23 times this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, Valverde has emerged as one of Madrid's most crucial midfield talents due to his versatility. The Uruguayan can play both as a winger and in central midfield. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 27 games across competitions. The former Penarol midfielder has shown a huge improvement in his goal contributions.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has continued to dominate English football with Manchester City as they won the Premier League last season.

He enjoys an impressive partnership with new signing Erling Haaland, which Bellingham knows about. The Belgian has bagged three goals and a remarkable 17 assists in 26 games across competitions.

Real Madrid and Manchester City eyeing Jude Bellingham

The English teenager may have a choice to make in the summer.

Speculation is growing over which club Bellingham may head to in the summer. The expectation is that the English teenager will be leaving Signal Iduna Park.

Marca reports that Manchester City could be Madrid's main competitor in the race to sign Bellingham despite reported interest from Liverpool. The British press (via Managing Madrid) claims that Guardiola's side are willing to spend €170 million on the Dortmund midfielder, while Los Blancos are only looking to part with €120 million.

The BvB teenage wonderkid is Madrid's main transfer target for next summer, as they ideally want him to play alongside Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga as the Galacticos' future midfield. However, City are lingering, so Bellingham could be enticed by the prospect of linking up with De Bruyne.

