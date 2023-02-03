FIFA 23 leak hints at Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC coming to Ultimate Team

It appears that the rumored Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is indeed true. The community has been speculating about the potential SBC, and it has gained even stronger momentum. Reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has posted about the challenge on their social media accounts, which could appear as early as later tonight on February 3.

The Future Stars promo is expected by the entire community to feature some special cards as part of SBCs. These provide a wonderful opportunity to players as they don't have to rely on packs or the FUT market to improve their squads.

While some of these challenges can cost more, it's still a preferred choice for many in the community. This is because they know how much needs to be spent and what they'll get in return.

Some of these SBCs, since the game's launch, have been amazing in terms of their rewards and costs. The Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC could be even better as it will offer a card directly from the promo. It's great for those who might have not found one from the market. Acquiring these items from packs is always hard since their associated odds are always low.

The Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC could be the first one of the upcoming FIFA 23 promo

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Fabio Carvalho is coming as FUTURE STARS SBC soon!



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



The potential value of the Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC will depend on a few factors, like the card's stats. It's almost certain that the boost in stats compared to the base version will be huge. The Liverpool wonderkid's base card has plenty of limitations, which might be bypassed once the SBC becomes available.

Completion costs will be another factor, and fans will be hoping that EA Sports makes it accessible for the wider majority. It will certainly allow more FIFA 23 players to enjoy the card in the Ultimate Team. The release date and associated tasks remain unknown and will likely be revealed only when the card officially appears in the Ultimate Team.

The FIFA 23 Future Stars promo goes live in later tonight, and the Fabio Carvalho Future Stars SBC could also be released along with the main team. Alternatively, it could appear later today or tomorrow if EA Sports has planned as such.

After all, the Premier League POTM card of Marcus Rashford became available earlier, so the developers might decide to postpone another release from the same league.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first FIFA 23 promo card for the Portuguese talent. He's rated very highly in the UK, which earned him a switch to Liverpool. Viera has made a handful of appearances for the first team, but more is expected from him in the near future.

