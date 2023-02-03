FIFA 23 Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC is live in FIFA 23 following earlier leaks that appeared on social media. This is the second instance where the English attacker has been selected as the best player in the league in a given month. Each player can add a card to their respective Ultimate Team squads by completing the special challenge.

The POTM SBCs are released for all the major leagues based on community votes, which choose the best performers in the given month. In January, the Premier League had seven exciting nominations to pick from. However, the community has made its choice clear, and Rashford has received his second POTM card.

This will give players an idea of the total amount of coins they might require to complete the challenge. Knowing the completion costs will allow FIFA 23 players to decide if the SBC is worth their time and resources.

FIFA 23's Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC allows players to make up if they missed it the last time

On one previous occasion, a Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC was released in October. It was the first POTM SBC from the league in FIFA 23, and there were two tasks back then. Players will have to complete three tasks, each with their condition.

Task 1 - Manchester United

# of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC will require around 270,000 FUT coins. This cost is based on the underlying conditions in which players will complete the challenge with the entire fodder bought from the market. The completion cost will be reduced if they use fodder from their collection.

This will be extremely helpful as a lower completion cost increases the valuation of the final rewards. It also enables FIFA 23 players to save and use some of their coins elsewhere. With the Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC available until March 10, players can be a little patient and use the weekly rewards, thereby saving even more costs.

Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC rewards

The Marcus Rashford Premier League POTM SBC reward gives an exceptional card that might not be very high overall. However, it comes with some fantastic stats which can rank it very high on the meta.

Position: LW

Overall: 87

Pace: 92

Shooting: 87

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 48

Physicality: 80

On top of that, the special card comes with 5* Skill Moves and can also be used as an LM or ST with position modifiers. The 3* Weak Foot is the only concern of what's essentially a fantastic attacking option to have. It's certainly an exciting addition for any FIFA 23 player, especially for those who have Premier League-based squads.

