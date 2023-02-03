FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (February 2) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC for the current week is active and marks the end of the TOTY promo. Many players would have expected something much more substantial to come their way on the last day, but it seems that EA Sports hasn't catered to their wishes.

Marquee Matchups SBC is an interesting option as it's a routine addition. A set of four individual challenges is released every Thursday when the daily content refreshes. They are always available for the week and are one of the best resource-item SBCs to complete. While the cost is low, the potential for getting something amazing is quite high.

The SBC is always themed around some of the biggest matches set to take place in a given week. Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the Marquee Matchups SBC for February 2. This will enable FIFA 23 players to get an idea of the final cost of completion and assess the options they have in hand.

February's first Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 features four high-octane matches from the world of football

As expected, four challenges are part of the Marquee Matchups SBC. Each challenge has a single task, and all have their rewards and conditions.

When a FIFA 23 player completes all of them, the Marquee Matchups SBC will be considered complete. By doing so, players will earn an extra in-game pack.

Challenge 1 - Feyenoord v PSV Eindhoven

# of players from Netherlands: Minimum one

Leagues: Maximum five

Same Club Count: Minimum two

Squad Rating: Minimum 71

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Challenge 2 - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg

# of players from Bundesliga: Minimum two

Same Nation Count: Minimum two

Rare: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 73

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Challenge 3 - Chelsea v Fulham

# of players from Chelsea + # of players from Fulham: Minimum one

Leagues: Minimum two

Clubs: Minimum five

Same Nation Count: Maximum five

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Challenge 4 - Inter v Milan

# of players from Inter: Minimum one

# of players from Milan: Minimum one

Nationalities: Maximum four

Rare: Minimum three

Squad Rating: Minimum 77

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete February 2's Marquee Matchups SBC, FIFA 23 players will require about 20,000 FUT coins. The final price can be brought down with fodder, and doing so partially could also make a difference.

With the SBC being available for a week, FIFA 23 players can also use the weekly rewards they obtain.

Here are the total rewards a player will obtain by completing all the challenges Marquee Matchups SBC challenges (February 2).

1 Gold Pack

1 Jumbo Gold Pack

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Prime Elctrum Players Pack

1 Premium Gold Players Pack

All the packs are untradeable, so it certainly adds more value to them. If players can't use the cards in their squads, they can always sell them on the FUT market. Overall, it's another weekly SBC that should always be taken on if there is enough fodder.

