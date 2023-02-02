FIFA 23 Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and brings an exciting opportunity for players. By completing the challenge, one can add a special card to their respective squads, with the cost seemingly low for what it offers.

Real Sociedad's Alexander Sorloth recently rediscovered himself in the Spanish League with excellent performances. This is why he has been voted the Best Player of the Month in La Liga for January. To celebrate his performances and achievements, EA Sports has introduced his special card in the Ultimate Team mode.

Let's look at all the tasks that are part of the Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC. This will allow players to estimate the number of coins needed and enable FIFA 23 players to decide whether to complete the challenge or save their in-game resources.

FIFA 23's Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC a great bargain for many players in Ultimate Team mode

EA Sports has kept things simple with the Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC. There are only two simple tasks that need to be completed. FIFA 23 players must remember the conditions of each task when completing them.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC, FIFA 23 will require around 80,000 FUT coins. The final amount will depend on how much fodder a player buys from the market. If they purchase less, they can save more coins. This will increase the valuation of the final rewards.

Players can also use the applicable cards from the two in-game packs they will get by completing both challenges.

The Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC will remain active until March 1, so players don't have to rush to complete it. They can take a patient approach, allowing them to utilize the weekly rewards. Players can collect more fodder by playing different modes, such as Division Rivals and Squad Battles. This can help reduce the final costs.

Alexander Sorloth La Liga POTM SBC rewards

Alexander Sorloth was extremely effective at the launch of FIFA 23, thanks to his body type. Several beginners used his 84-rated TOTW card as it gave great returns at a cheap price. The POTM card comes with even better stats and a higher overall.

Position: ST

Overall: 88

Pace: 92

Shooting: 87

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 46

Physicality: 94

Overall, this is a great bargain option for FIFA 23 players looking for a useful forward. The card also offers 4 star Weak Foot, which can be used to effect. While the overall could have been higher, it would have resulted in greater costs.

