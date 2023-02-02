FIFA 23 Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) cards released, Lautaro Martinez receives stunning new version

EA Sports has revealed FIFA 23's Team of the Week 14 lineup for Ultimate Team, with Lautaro Martinez spearheading the roster. The squad features some of the top performers across various leagues in club football after an exhilarating round of fixtures over the weekend. Through TOTY 14, the developers have rewarded them with in-form items in Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week has been completely overhauled in FIFA 23, offering greater boosts to cards to make them more viable in the game's current meta. This makes special versions of players like Lautaro Martinez even more overpowered, as they already have high base overall ratings.

Lautaro Martinez headlines an impressive lineup of in-form items in FIFA 23's TOTW 14

Which players are included in TOTW 14 of FIFA 23?

These are the footballers featured on the Team of the Week roster:

Lautaro Martinez: 88

Dani Olmo: 88

Jonas Hofmann: 88

Stephy Mavdidi: 88

Rodrigo de Paul: 87

Dominico Berardi: 87

Luis Alberto: 86

Enner Valencia: 85

Alex Remiro: 85

Matthias Ginter: 85

Dante: 84

Karim Onisiwo: 83

Riccardo Orsolini: 83

German Pezzella: 83

Mattias Svanberg: 83

Vangelis Pavlidis: 83

Przemyslaw Frankowsli: 83

Michele Di Gregorio: 83

Ulisses Garcia: 82

Anastosios Douvikas: 81

Jasmin Buric: 79

Iker Guarrotxena Vallejo: 79

Josh Campbell: 78

Team of the Week 14 consists of a mixed bag of names featuring renowned players as well as underrated beasts who have led their teams to victory despite not being popular with mainstream audiences. Not only does the TOTY promo reward footballers for their contributions, it also provides gamers with regular weekly content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While Napoli are comfortably at the top of the Serie A table, Inter are currently experiencing a spectacular run as well. Their success can largely be attributed to Lautaro Martinez's goal-scoring exploits, with the Argentinean striker asserting his dominance against the best defenders in the league. He earned a spot in TOTW 14 after registering two goals in Napoli's 2-1 victory over Cremonese.

Over in La Liga, Martinez's compatriot Rodrigo De Paul has also earned a spot in the TOTW roster with his match-winning performance for Atletico Madrid. The maestro was deployed as a right-midfielder by Diego Simeone and was instrumental in their efforts towards maintaining a clean sheet. His 87-rated TOTW card puts the special item on par with his Winter Wildcards version.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 14?

The Argentinean duo of Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez are the top contenders in this squad when it comes to the meta of FIFA 23. Not only are their base cards highly rated and viable in-game, their special versions are also fan favorites due to their overpowered nature.

Cards like Mavididi and Berardi have also received impressive upgrades, making them viable offensive options for Ligue 1 and Serie A squads. However, for the most part, the roster is rather underwhelming. Despite consisting of impressive overall ratings, TOTY 14's cards are not really effective in-game and will only be useful as SBC fodder, not offering any incentive for gamers to participate in the upcoming FUT Champions Weekend League.

