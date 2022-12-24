FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Winter Wildcards Rodrigo De Paul SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With Winter Wildcards' release in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has kick-started the celebrations for the festive season in FUT. Rodrigo De Paul has received the first Squad Building Challenge card of the promo. Rumors suggest that the event will consist of daily player-based SBCs. That said, for now, the Atletico Madrid star has received an impressive version in-game.

The Winter Wildcards roster consists of some of the most overpowered names in Ultimate Team who have received incredible, boosted items in-game. Rodrigo De Paul was leaked on Twitter before the release of the promo, and fans were waiting with bated breath to add this card to their collection of special Argentinean players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Rodrigo De Paul is the first SBC in FIFA 23's Winter Wildcards promo for Ultimate Team

What does the card look like in-game?

De Paul has received an upgrade of three ratings over his base gold version, and the 87-rated Winter Wildcards variant possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 82

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 82

Defending: 80

Passing: 87

Physicality: 84

The card also has four-star skills and a four-star weak foot, making him a viable box-to-box midfielder in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How to complete SBC

This Winter Wildcards SBC consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack reward. These are the specific requirements that must be fulfilled to obtain the card:

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 95,000 FUT coins, which is primarily due to the inflated price of fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is the SBC worth completing?

Rodrigo De Paul is a fan favorite in real life as well as on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23. He is the enforcer in midfield for Atletico Madrid and Argentina, and his abilities are reflected accurately with this latest Winter Wildcards variant. With an estimated cost of under 100,000 FUT coins, he has been priced reasonably well and is a must-do SBC for gamers using a La Liga or Argentinean squad in-game.

Not only will he be an incredible midfielder in-game, he will also be easy to fit into squads as he links to several La Liga cards, as well as the expansive gallery of special Argentinean cards in Ultimate Team.

As the winners of the latest edition of the World Cup, Argentina have received a plethora of special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only do these cards possess overpowered attributes for their respective positions, some of them have also been provided with stunning dynamic images that depict the players with the World Cup Trophy.

While De Paul has not received a similar dynamic image despite being an instrumental part of their squad in the tournament, he still has an amazing card in FIFA 23. He was amongst the most popular La Liga midfielders at the start of the game, and his gold version has been completely eclipsed by this Winter Wildcards offering.

