FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (January 26): How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring upcoming games from the world of club football. With an exciting round of fixtures from the top leagues in the world on their way, Marquee Matchups will feature the clashes in the form of SBC segments for gamers to complete and obtain pack rewards.

Not only is the new SBC an amazing way to promote several exciting matches taking place across the top leagues in the sport, it also provides regular weekly content for fans to enjoy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The latest set of Marquee Matchups is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With Team of the Year in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain one of these elusive TOTY versions. Marquee Matchups offers gamers the opportunity to submit low-rated cards to redeem enticing tradeable packs, making them an appealing proposition in-game.

The current batch of Marquee Matchups features clashes from La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig. These SBC segments can be easily completed by submitting low-rated players from these leagues based on the stipulations mentioned in the SBC.

How to complete the Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of four individual segments, each with their own requirements and pack rewards. These are the stipulations specified in the individual segments:

Besiktas vs Alanyaspor

Number of players from Turkey: Minimum one

Clubs: Minimum four

Same nation count: Minimum three

Squad rating: Minimum 71

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

OGC Nice vs Lille OSC

Number of players from Ligue 1: Minimum two

Players from the same league: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 73

Team chemistry: Minimum 18

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund

Number of players from Bayer Leverkusen + Number of players from Borussia Dortmund: Minimum one

Nationalities: Maximum three

Clubs: Minimum four

Players from the same league: Minimum five

Squad rating: Minimum 75

Team chemistry: Minimum 22

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Number of players from Real Madrid + Number of players from Real Sociedad: Minimum one

Players from La Liga Santander: Minimum two

Leagues: Maximum three

Rare players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 77

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 FUT coins, and it offers a tradeable Rare Eluctrum Players pack upon completion. The cost of the SBC is bound to increase once gamers start spamming League Upgrade SBCs, making the price of gold rare cards go up in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the Marquee Matchups SBC?

Alongside the multiple packs offered by the individual segments, the SBC also offers a Rare Electrum pack upon completion, which has a value of 30,000 coins in the FIFA 23 FUT Store. This alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially with a multitude of special cards being added to packs in Ultimate Team.

