FIFA 23 leaks hint at Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo TOTY Honorable Mentions card coming to Ultimate Team

The ongoing promo in FIFA 23 could get more interesting, with Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo appearing among the TOTY Honorable Mentions if the latest leaks are to be believed. The news comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who gave out the information on their social media accounts. If the rumors turn out to be true, players could get two amazing cards from the Premier League.

The TOTY promo is about the best performers in a specific year, with EA Sports producing special cards to celebrate their achievements. Only 11 footballers make it to the main squad. Multiple stars will be in the TOTY Honorable Mentions team, and gamers will get even more options for their respective squads; the first card belongs to Brazilian superstar Vinicius. With the likes of Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo in the discussion, this could be a massive week for FIFA 23 players.

Joao Cancelo and Harry Kane's TOTY Honorable Mentions items will be highly desirable in FIFA 23

The selling point of the TOTY promo is the special cards introduced during the celebrations. Some of these items tend to be end-game content that can be extremely valuable. However, getting the cards that are part of the starting XI could be quite difficult for any FIFA 23 player. The odds for them are quite low, and their prices in the FUT market could become quite high.

The Honorable Mentions items can be great alternatives, although their stats will be slightly underpowered compared to the players in the starting XI. Nevertheless, their costs will also be low, but there might be exceptions. Both Harry Kane and Joao Cancelo have excellent base cards, and many FIFA 23 players have used the latter.

However, TOTY Honorable Mentions will be a completely different experience altogether, as the offerings will come with some solid boosts to the stats. This will enable FIFA 23 gamers to enjoy using more of these cards, thanks to their higher stats.

The official figures of Cancelo and Kane's special cards remain to be seen, and the Honorable Mentions items are expected to be released on Friday. They will also mark the availability of all the TOTY offerings in packs, but it's worth noting that the odds of getting them will be low. Players can complete SBCs and objectives alternatively if they want safer and cheaper options for their squads.

