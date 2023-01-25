FIFA 23 TOTY leaks hint at Vinicius Jr. coming as Honorable Mentions in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 TOTY promo will soon get a set of Honorable Mentions cards, and Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. is rumored to be involved. The latest leak comes from the dedicated content account FIFATradingRomania, which gave out the information on social media.

Real Madrid and Brazil fans will certainly be happy with the recent rumors, given that the attacker missed out on the spot despite a brilliant season.

The ongoing promo is about the best footballers' special cards from last year. To celebrate the performances, EA Sports has released plenty of special content in Ultimate Team, which is available in different ways. More are set to appear in the upcoming days.

Not every item will be the same, and a few will be better in FIFA 23 than the rest. This is where Vinicius' TOTY Honorable Mentions could set itself apart, given his base card's usefulness. The base card has been dominant in the meta and has been a go-to option for many players.

Vini JR is in TOTY Honourable Mentions Team



Predicted stats



The upcoming Vinicius TOTY Honorable Mentions are likely to be incredibly powerful in terms of overall and stats. A unique aspect of the ongoing promo is that all the cards released as part of it tend to have very high stats. Things aren't going to change with the Brazilian, which could make it much more interesting.

Incidentally, this won't be the first time the Real Madrid attacker will receive a special card in the game. All of his items are rated quite highly, and it now remains to be seen what the demand for this upcoming card will be.

It will certainly not be cheap, and most players must depend on the FUT market to get the card. Despite being available in packs, any player's odds of getting it will be very low.

The upcoming Vinicius TOTY Honorable Mentions card will be high on every FIFA 23 player's wishlist

It goes without saying that the demand for Vinicius' card will be high, and several other TOTY Honorable Mentions will also be released in FIFA 23. This will belong to all those footballers who performed excellently over the last year but missed out on a place in the main team.

Several special contents have already been released in Ultimate Team, including special icon cards. SBCs and objectives have also been made available for players who can complete them to earn some amazing items. This is the best time for FIFA 23 players to grind all the activities and earn as many rewards as possible.

