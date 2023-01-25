Barcelona and Real Madrid ‘very attentive’ to situation of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping a keen eye on 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Portuguese outlet Record has reported.

Fernandez was one of Argentina’s breakout stars at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Benfica midfielder featured in all seven games for La Albiceleste, starting in each except for the first two. The midfielder scored a goal and claimed an assist as Lionel Messi and Co. brought the FIFA World Cup back to their country after a 36-year hiatus.

Fernandez’s performance in Qatar has made him a person of interest in Europe, with many top clubs keeping tabs on him. According to Record, La Liga rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona are on his list of potential suitors.

It has been reported that Barcelona have been following the midfielder closely since his River Plate days. They even had an opportunity to sign him for a nominal fee a while back but decided to pass on the opportunity.

— @Record_Portugal Barcelona and Real Madrid are very attentive to the situation of Enzo Fernández. Benfica would only let him go if his €120m release clause is triggered. Chelsea are offering €100m + players for the Argentine. Barcelona and Real Madrid are very attentive to the situation of Enzo Fernández. Benfica would only let him go if his €120m release clause is triggered. Chelsea are offering €100m + players for the Argentine.— @Record_Portugal https://t.co/LbqrQoXcCv

It is believed that Benfica are not willing to let their World Cup winner leave for cheap and are demanding potential suitors pay his €120 million exit clause to prise him away. Barcelona’s financial state would keep them from signing any new players in January and there is little chance of the transfer going through in the summer.

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to secure Fernadez’s services, with them willing to offer €100 million plus a player for him. Real Madrid are also keen, but might refrain from splurging over €100 million for Fernandez. Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham is reportedly their primary target for the summer.

Real Madrid legend receives transfer offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Having captured headlines with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr are looking to add Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric to the mix, Saudi Arabian outlet Okaz Sports has reported. Modric’s contract with Madrid expires in June 2023.

It has been claimed that Al Nassr management has already submitted an offer to the player. They have reportedly tabled a two-and-a-half-year deal that would see Modric earn a staggering €40 million over the course of his stay.

Talks ongoing Al Nassr looking to complete the signing of Modric and Sergio Ramos..Talks ongoing https://t.co/PJblZ0QA01

Even in the twilight of his career, the 37-year-old remains an integral member of Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has featured in 23 games for the club across competitions this season, scoring five times and claiming two assists.

