FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 4 (January 2023) - How to claim, rewards, and more

The FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 4 has been released after an initial delay following the expiry of the previous offerings. Players had been anxious over when the next set of rewards will come, and they can now get their hands on it by following a few simple steps.

In association with Amazon Prime, EA Sports introduced a rewards system in FIFA 23, which was also present in last year's release. This comes when the TOTY promo is live, and the special items are available in packs. All of this makes the current offering much more valuable than it normally is.

The nature of the rewards hasn't changed much with the Prime Gaming Pack 4, but the valuation has certainly increased. The first task for the subscribers will be to redeem them and add them to their in-game accounts. This also needs to be done before the deadline, as the offer has a limited redemption window.

The Prime Gaming Pack 4 offers a host of player items to eligible FIFA 23 fans

The process of monthly gifts from Prime Gaming members is quite common, as Amazon has massively grown its service. To get the Prime Gaming Pack 4, FIFA 23 players must be valid subscribers to the service.

The offer will also apply to those who start their membership after the availability of those rewards. But having an ongoing membership is a must, and expired ones will no longer work. Starting a subscription is easy, and for most, it comes automatically with their Amazon Prime membership:

Go to the home page of Prime Gaming. It will soon have a host of offers, which include DLCs and standalone games. To find the Prime Gaming Pack 4, one must scroll down and look for it. It should be right on the top as it's one of the latest offerings. Click on the offer, and it will open up the details page. Click on Prime Gaming Pack 4, which will let you redeem the rewards. Ensure your EA account is connected with your Prime Gaming account, otherwise, the redemption can't be completed. This is a one-time process and can also be done directly from the page. If you play FIFA 23 on multiple platforms, the one where you log in first will get the rewards. Once done, claim the rewards and then start your game. Start Ultimate Team mode. Get to the in-game store, and your redeemed rewards will be visible.

The Twitch Prime Gaming Pack 4 is available for 27 more days, so eligible members shouldn't miss out on the offer. Here's what they will get from the pack:

7 Gold Rare Players Pack

Two 82+ Overall Player Pick

12 Rare Consumables

1 Salah item on a 20-match loan

There are no guarantees that any of this will be a coveted TOTY item, given the low odds of these cards. However, opening as many packs as possible is always the best thing to do. It doesn't increase the odds, but the number of times someone can try their luck rises.

To get more packs, players can also complete the ongoing resource-item challenges that are live in the the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

