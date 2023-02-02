FIFA 23 leak hints at a new Marcus Rashford POTM PL card coming to Ultimate Team

According to a recent tweet by FIFA insider FIFATradingRomania, Marcus Rashford may receive a new Premier League Player of the Month (POTM PL) card in FIFA 23 soon. No official announcement has been made yet, but the rumors have generated excitement in the FIFA community.

When the game was released on September 30, the English attacker was the first POTM PL card to appear in Ultimate Team. It's been four months since then, and Rashford may be receiving another card. The upcoming card will likely feature a robust set of stats and higher overall.

Although no official information has been released, the card is expected to be highly sought after based on the popularity of Rashford's previous card. Speculation is rife, and certain guesses can be made based on how these cards are usually introduced in the game.

Fans will be looking forward to Marcus Rashford's POTM PL card in FIFA 23

POTM stands for Player of the Month, which recognizes the best performer from a league in a given month. There were seven strong contenders for January from the Premier League, with Rashford being one of them. The competition was intense, given Mahrez and Saka were also nominated.

However, Rashford won the community's votes, which is the main reason for the existing leak. EA Sports allows the community to pick the winner every month after the nominations are revealed. The winner gets a card that sports boosted stats and overalls, and they're always untradeable in nature.

It is unclear when Rashford's new POTM PL card will be added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Historically, the first Friday of every month has been chosen as the suitable date for introducing the SBC (Squad Building Challenge). POTM cards are always made available as part of an SBC, and there is no alternative way to find them. As of now, the only way to obtain these cards is by completing the SBC challenges.

Last time around, Rashford's POTM PL SBC cost about 184,000 FUT coins. The exact completion cost will be determined after the official release. However, the new card's price in terms of fodder will undoubtedly be higher since it is expected to have better stats.

It remains to be seen if the rumors of Rashford's new POTM PL card in FIFA 23 will prove to be accurate, and if so, how popular the card will be among players.

Poll : 0 votes