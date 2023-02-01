FIFA 23 Flashback Jorginho SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With Team of the Year in full swing in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released a host of Flashback SBCs to commemorate the previous inclusions of prominent footballers, with Jorginho being the latest player to receive a special card. The Italian maestro was a part of the TOTY roster in FIFA 22. The latest Flashback SBC attempts to emulate his glorious season for Italy and Chelsea FC.

The SBC was released at a delayed time compared to other content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, primarily due to transfer deadline day. He was transferred from Chelsea to their London rivals and current league leaders Arsenal on the final day of the transfer window, forcing EA Sports to make last-minute changes to his card.

Flashback Jorginho has been released as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Transfer deadline day is often replete with drama and exciting new signings across the top leagues in European football, and January 2023 was no different. After making several prominent signings over the course of the season, Chelsea lost the services of Italian midfielder Jorginho as he signed for Premier League leaders Arsenal in a surprise move that almost no one saw coming.

Flashback Jorginho was leaked on social media by leak-based accounts prior to this saga, and gamers were eagerly awaiting the release of this special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, EA Sports was forced to delay the release of the card by several hours to depict his new club in England.

What does the card look like in-game?

Jorginho has a base rating of 85 overall in FIFA 23. Despite possessing some impressive passing and dribbling attributes, his base version is unusable in the current meta of the game due to his lack of pace. However, this issue has been fixed with his Flashback variant. The new card has an overall rating of 88 with the following stats:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 76

Defending: 84

Passing: 92

Jorginho has also received an upgrade to his weak foot and now possesses a four-star weak foot, making him a more efficient midfielder in-game.

How to unlock Flashback Jorginho in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The SBC consists of two segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements mentioned in the individual segments:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Chelsea: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 84

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 145,000 FUT coins, which is driven primarily by the price of Team of the Week cards and high-rated fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The card is not nearly as impressive as his Team of the Year version from FIFA 22. However, Flashback Jorginho still possesses some impressive attributes that make him a viable midfielder for Premier League squads in FIFA 23.

There is additional hype surrounding him due to his transfer to Arsenal, and fans of the north London club will be eager to get their hands on this special card in-game.

