FIFA 23 Future Stars leak hints at Oihan Sancet promo card coming to Ultimate Team

Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet is rumored to receive a special card in the upcoming FIFA 23 Future Stars promotion, according to a tweet from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The latest leak suggests the card could be underrated.

The first set of Future Stars cards in Ultimate Team will be available when the promo goes live on February 3. This will end the current TOTY promo, which highlights the top footballers of 2022. The upcoming cards will focus on rising stars in the game.

The Future Stars promo is expected to feature some of the top young prospects in football, including Oihan Sancet of Athletic Bilbao. Sancet showcased his talent in La Liga, attracting attention from bigger clubs, and his rumored Future Stars card could be a valuable asset for FIFA 23 players, particularly those with La Liga-based teams.

The stats of the card will be revealed if it becomes available in Ultimate Team. It is expected to have a high pace stat and work well within the current FIFA 23 meta. However, it's still uncertain if Sancet's rumored Future Stars card will be included in the official release. There are also reports of two separate squads for the promo, meaning players may have to wait even longer for the card's official confirmation and possible mini-release.

FIFA 23 Future Stars promo will have plenty of alternative options to Sancet

Players will have other options besides Sancet's rumored Future Stars card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. High-profile leaks include the cards of Gavi and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The upcoming promo will be the first instance of many footballers getting their special card in the game. Most of them have limitations on their base cards, which will be removed with the boosted stats in their special cards. The higher overalls will also make them much more viable in the future.

Most of the Future Stars cards will likely be found in packs, but they will have low odds of being pulled. As an alternative, players can look to the FUT market to obtain their desired cards, although they will likely come at a high cost initially. EA Sports may also release SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) that allow players to earn cards from the Future Stars promo as rewards.

