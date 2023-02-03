Is the New Year Special Pack in FIFA 23 worth it?

EA Sports recently released the New Year Special Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Year approaching its conclusion, this pack might be the best chance of obtaining one of these elusive special cards.

Statistically, the pack offers the best odds of obtaining TOTY Icons, TOTY Honorable Mentions, and TOTY cards, but it also comes at a hefty price.

The New Year Special Pack is the most expensive pack ever released in the FUT Store. It was introduced during the Winter Wildcards promo in January and offers enticing probabilities to pack highly-rated special cards in-game. The pack has returned during the fan-favorite Team of the Year event, and players will be wondering whether it is worth investing their money and club assets in.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The New Year Special Pack is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store

EA Sports earns a significant portion of its annual revenue through microtransactions in the form of FIFA Point sales. By introducing a host of special untradeable packs in the FUT Store throughout the course of the game cycle, EA has maximized its profits, tempting a large number of players to spend money on the game to try and obtain overpowered special cards.

With a price of 500,000 FUT Coins or 3,000 FIFA Points, the New Year Special is the most expensive pack released in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store so far. However, the contents of this pack make it rather enticing for those looking to obtain elite-tier cards for their FUT squads.

What is the New Year Special Pack?

The New Year Special Pack consists of 76 players, with one guaranteed FUT Hero and five players guaranteed to have an OVR of 86 or above. It features some of the most enticing pack odds in FIFA 23, offering the following probabilities to pack these respective special versions:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 31%

Team of the Week player: 90%

Team of the Year player: 5.7%

TOTY Icon player: 4.1%

TOTY Honorable Mentions player: 31%

This pack offers the highest chance to pack Team of the Year players, who are the most coveted and rare items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With a 31% chance of obtaining a TOTY Honorable Mentions card, as well as a guaranteed FUT Hero, this pack is definitely tempting despite being expensive.

Is the pack worth buying?

The contents of the pack are entirely untradeable, which means that players will not be able to sell the cards they obtain in the FUT Transfer Market. With a cost of 500,000 FUT coins, one will have to be incredibly lucky to turn a profit on their investment if they buy this pack, so purchasing this pack with coins is certainly not a wise move.

However, for those willing to spend money on microtransactions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, this is the best possible avenue to invest your FIFA Points to try and obtain a TOTY item.

Poll : 0 votes