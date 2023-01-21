Is the TOTY Foundations pack worth it in FIFA 23?

With the arrival of the Team of the Year event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have released a plethora of content in-game, including the TOTY Foundations Pack. This pack can be purchased with coins or FIFA points from the FUT Store, and many fans are eager to know whether it is worth the investment of assets.

EA Sports have added three Team of the Year attackers to packs, along with a roster of TOTY Icons. With the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and Ruud Gullit receiving boosted versions in FIFA 23, opening packs is extremely enticing for FUT enthusiasts. EA has capitalized on this opportunity by releasing a host of promo packs in the store.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The TOTY Foundations pack is now available in the FUT Store of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Year is among the most profitable events of the game cycle for EA Sports, as it generates a significant portion of its revenue through microtransactions. The hype surrounding the promo leads to FIFA Point sales as gamers purchase packs to try and obtain one of these elusive TOTY cards.

FIFA 23 is a unique installment in the franchise, with EA introducing a host of untradeable special packs in the FUT Store with every promo, tempting fans to purchase FIFA Points or spend their FUT coins. The TOTY Foundations pack is the latest example of this practice.

What does the pack consist of?

The TOTY Foundations pack can be purchased for 75,000 FUT Coins or 500 FIFA Points from the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Store. It consists of 13 untradeable Rare Gold players, with one guaranteed to have an overall rating of 85 or higher. It also contains a Loan Player Pick that allows gamers to choose between the three TOTY attackers on a seven-game loan.

Here are the probabilities of obtaining the various card types from this special pack:

Gold 75+ Player: 100%

Gold 82+ Player: 100%

Gold 86+ Player: 71%

Team of the Week player: 25%

Team of the Year player: <1%

TOTY Icon Player: <1%

Based on these odds, it is evident that the chances of packing a Team of the Year or TOTY Icon item from this pack are rather slim. However, the probability of obtaining a Team of the Week card from TOTW 12 is still high in comparison.

Is it worth buying the TOTY Foundations pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FUT veterans will be well aware of how difficult it is to pack a Team of the Year attacker card in FIFA, which can also be seen in the pack probability of the TOTY Foundations pack. Despite offering a guaranteed player rated 85 or higher, the chances of packing a TOTY or TOTY Icon item are low, which is detrimental to the appeal of this pack in FIFA 23.

However, the pack is potentially worth buying for fans who wish to obtain a loan version of one of the three TOTY attackers. With Lionel Messi already being available for free as a loan item in the FUT Moments section, gamers can get their hands on either Kylian Mbappe or Karim Benzema for a seven-game loan period, which is especially useful for competitive FIFA Esports athletes.

