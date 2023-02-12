FIFA 23 leaks hint at Mario Balotelli receiving a Flashback SBC  in Ultimate Team

With the Future Stars event of FIFA 23 providing special versions of the best young prospects in the world of football, leaks suggest that former wonderkid Mario Balotelli will receive a Flashback card in-game.

The Italian striker was once regarded as the next big thing in the sport, and while he did not live up to those lofty expectations, he has delivered some iconic moments over the years.

Based on leaks by FIFATradingRomania on Twitter, Balotelli will receive a Flashback SBC variant in the coming days. This is rather fitting due to the nature of the ongoing event in FIFA 23 due to Balotelli's stature as a former Future Star during his days at Manchester City.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Mario Balotelli is rumored to receive an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Mario Balotelli had his fair share of success and stardom at the top level of the sport during the early stages of his career. His performances for Manchester City and the Italian national team earned him the nickname of Super Mario, as he led his team to victory with his dominant style of play as a striker.

His lethal goalscoring ability and domineering physical presence made him a menace for any defensive lineup to deal with, and while he is no longer at the peak of his powers, his Flashback version will restore him to his former glory on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

What does the card look like in-game?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the leaked Flashback card are still tentative, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction with his Tweet, suggesting that the 88-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 88

Defending: 38

Passing: 79

Physicality: 91

This is a significant improvement over his base rating in FIFA 23, and while his new club and league might not be ideal for chemistry links, he will undoubtedly be viable in the current meta of the game.

How will the card perform in-game?

The predicted stats for the leaked Flashback card are an accurate representation of Balotelli's style of play in real life. He is not much of a dribbler or passing maestro, owing his success largely to his imposing frame and superb finishing skills.

He was also deceptively quick despite his muscular physique, and with 91 pace, 88 shooting, and 91 physicality, the rumored card does him justice.

While the lengthy meta is no longer viable for attackers in FIFA 23, Balotelli will still be popular with gamers due to his notoriety as one of the most divisive figures in the history of the sport. Fans will be eager to get their hands on the special card, and it will be intriguing to see how EA price the SBC based on the current state of the FUT Transfer Market.

