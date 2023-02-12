FIFA 23 Chris Smalling Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now complete the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC, released in the Ultimate Team mode. The release comes fresh in the wake of earlier leaks that appeared on social media courtesy of reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. With the SBC now officially live in the game, players can earn yet another special card for their respective squads.

The new year has seen a heavy release of player-item SBCs provided by EA Sports. It has hugely benefitted players, who didn’t have to rely on packs and the FUT Market to improve their squads. These challenges are available to all players, and all someone needs to do is complete them in the stipulated time.

Let’s look at all the tasks associated with the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC. Knowing these tasks will allow players to get an idea of the amount of coins they will need in terms of the fodder. Moreover, it will allow them to decide if they should complete the challenge in the first place.

FIFA 23 players can get an useful item for their squads after completing the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC

EA Sports has released certain Flashback SBCs that were quite expensive, keeping them out of many players’ reach. They haven’t done the same with the latest Chris Smalling Flashback SBC, and there are only two tasks to complete. FIFA 23 players must adhere to the assigned conditions while completing them.

Task 1 – Phil Jones

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87 : Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 23 players will require about 120,000 FUT coins to complete the Chris Smalling Flashback SBC. Players can reduce the cost by completing the challenges with their own fodder. Doing so partially will allow players to save their coins for alternate uses and increase the valuation of their rewards.

The Chris Smalling Flashback SBC is available until February 18, so players can use the weekly rewards. Different game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles allow FIFA 23 players to earn in-game packs that add to the available fodder.

Chris Smalling Flashback SBC rewards

The Chris Smalling Flashback SBC is unique for a certain reason, as completing the challenge will unlock two cards. FIFA 23 players will get not only the Flashback version of Chris Smalling but a bonus item of Phil Jones. Let’s look at the stats of Chris Smalling’s Flashback version.

CB card:

Overall: 98

Pace: 84

Shooting: 54

Passing: 65

Dribbling 68

Defense: 87

Physicality: 89

The special card is quite decent considering its cost in FIFA 23. There’s ample chance for players to reduce their final spending, improving their valuation even more. The Flashback card isn’t ‘broken’ by any means, but it has decent stats in all the key areas.

Moreover, the boosts have removed the weaknesses in the base version. If a player can complete the challenges for less, the card can be a valuable addition to their squad.

