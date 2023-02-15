FIFA 23 Road to the Final promo: Release date and time for all regions revealed

The Road to the Final promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been confirmed by EA Sports to be the next set of special cards, following the end of the Future Stars promo. While the cards and teasers for the new promo are yet to be released, the confirmation has shed light on the release date and time. The cards are slated to be released on February 17.

Knowing this information ahead of time allows players to plan and gather the necessary resources to acquire a promo card. EA Sports typically follows a set routine for promo launches, and it seems like they will follow the same schedule with the Road to the Final promo as well. Moreover, the developers seem to be including all three tiers of the competition once again.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players could have some important decisions to make once the Road to the Final promo goes live

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



RTTF this Friday New loading screenRTTF this Friday New loading screen ✅RTTF this Friday ✅👀 https://t.co/6Qw2Y4yi9N

The upcoming Road to the Final promo in FIFA 23 will feature special cards of footballers set to play in the knockouts of European club competitions. This is different from the current Future Stars promo, which focuses on the brightest young talent in football.

The release date and time were confirmed earlier by the loading screen in Ultimate Team, and FIFA 23 players will get the new cards on February 17. The launch of the special cards will commence along with objectives and related SBC. Most of the items will be in packs, and the odds of pulling them will be low.

As for the time, EA Sports follows the same schedule for most promos, with new cards arriving at 6:00 pm UK time. Players in the United States will have to wait until 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, while those in India will receive them at 11:30 pm IST. Players in other regions can calculate the time by adjusting the time zone to that of their local region.

As previously mentioned, EA Sports has not released any teasers for the cards in the Road to the Final promo, but more leaks are expected to appear closer to the launch. The promo is set to include cards of footballers participating in the knockout rounds of European club competitions, and they will likely have an upgrade system based on their progression in the tournament.

It remains to be seen which footballers show up in this year’s FIFA 23 promo. Fans of the game will recall the amazing cards that were released in last year's promo and will be anticipating a similar level of quality for this year's edition.

Poll : 0 votes