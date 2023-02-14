FIFA 23 Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

With the Future Stars promo entering its second week, the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players another Squad Building Challenge to win dual rewards. Completing the resource item challenge will yield a pack and a swaps token that can be used to exchange certain players in the game.

The promo celebrating the rising stars of the footballing world has been well-received by players. Recurring Future Stars Challenge SBCs have been a reliable source of content for regular players looking for a simple and inexpensive Squad Building Challenge to complete daily.

The following is a guide on completing the Future Stars Challenge 8 with an analysis to help FIFA 23 players determine whether the SBC is worth their time.

Future Stars Challenge 8 continues trend of bringing recurring content to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Resource item challenges are generally cheap and have simple requirements. The Squad Building Challenge in question is the same, and players can complete the non-repeatable challenge any time next week to obtain its rewards. Here are all the requirements FIFA 23 players need to adhere to while building the squad:

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of nations represented in the squad: Maximum of 5

Number of players that are from the same club: Maximum of 4

Number of rare players in the squad: Minimum of 5

Team rating of the squad: Minimum of 65

Squad Chemistry Requirements: 25

Rewards: 1x Future Stars Swaps Token Ivan Romero (Untradeable) + 1x Rare Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 4,000 FUT coins across all platforms

Analysis

As expected of a single-task resource SBC, the list of requirements is not that complex, and it is cheap enough for casual players and beginners alike. While the market may not stay the same in the future, building a squad that qualifies for all the requirements should require an investment of no more than 4,000 FUT coins.

The cost is primarily inexpensive due to the low squad rating ceiling, allowing FIFA 23 players to use low-value cards as fodder. It also opens the possibility of using much more pre-existing fodder and mitigating costs. They may also wait a few days before completing it, considering the challenge is valid for six more days.

The Future Stars promo was a nice change of pace from the TOTY promo earlier this year, as the focus shifted to a relatively unexplored area. The series has featured many good cards and brought back the token swaps system, allowing players to collect and exchange these tokens for rewards. See the full set here.

Apart from getting one of those tokens and completing the challenge, the Future Stars Challenge 8 SBC hands the player a gold pack featuring a dozen rare cards. Thus, this Squad Building Challenge should be completed by FIFA 23 players.

Poll : 0 votes